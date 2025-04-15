Connect with us

Capital Health

UK lawmakers endorse Kenya’s sexual and reproductive health efforts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — UK Members of Parliament have endorsed Kenya’s progress in advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) following a four-day study tour that highlighted both achievements and ongoing challenges in the sector.

The delegation of eight lawmakers, part of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Global Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, concluded their visit on Saturday, April 12, praising Kenya’s commitment to improving maternal health, expanding access to family planning, and addressing issues such as teen pregnancy, HIV, and gender-based violence.

The tour was organized in collaboration with UNFPA, MSI Reproductive Choices, and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

During a high-level meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the lawmakers were briefed on Kenya’s priorities, including strengthening community health systems and ensuring the steady supply of reproductive health commodities.

“We are committed to reducing maternal mortalities and ensuring no Kenyan is left behind when it comes to accessing reproductive health services,” said Duale.

The MPs also visited health facilities in Nairobi and Homa Bay counties and engaged with healthcare workers, civil society leaders, parliamentarians, and youth-led organizations.

These interactions offered firsthand insights into both the impact of UK-supported programmes and the lived realities of those delivering and receiving SRHR services across the country.

“The work that partners are doing on the ground in Kenya is inspiring and will no doubt have an impact on not just the health of women and girls but on the economy too,” said Leigh Ingham, Labour MP for Stafford, Eccleshall, and the Villages, who led the delegation.

“From my experience, when we lift up women and girls, everyone benefits.”

Increased national effort

The tour brought attention to the pressing need for increased national investment in SRHR, along with sustained multilateral support.

Lawmakers pledged to amplify Kenya’s efforts in the UK Parliament and advocate for stronger global partnerships to advance reproductive health worldwide.

Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Representative in Kenya, commended the visit as crucial to patnerships.

“Such partnerships are crucial in continuing to make a difference in communities. We appreciate the UK Parliamentarians’ commitment to this agenda and their choice of Kenya for this important study tour.”

The UK remains a key donor to UNFPA and a steadfast advocate for global sexual and reproductive health rights — a role the delegation reaffirmed as they concluded their mission with calls for continued collaboration and investment in health systems that empower women and girls.

