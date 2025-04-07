Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

UK Defence Secretary meets family of Agnes Wanjiru, pledges ‘full support’ towards justice

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the meeting was in line with a promise Healey made shortly after assuming office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — United Kingdom Defence Secretary John Healey on Monday met the family of the late Agnes Wanjiru, who was killed in Nanyuki in 2012, to express his condolences and reaffirm his government’s commitment to seeking justice in the unresolved case.

This marks the first time a UK government minister has met with Wanjiru’s family.

Describing the meeting as “deeply humbling,” Healey praised the family’s resilience.

“In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice,” Healey said.

“I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still unresolved case.”

Healey reaffirmed that the UK will continue to offer its “full support” to the Kenyan investigatory authorities.

He noted that this support has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses as well as the deployment of the UK’s Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya.

The Defence Secretary added that he would emphasize the need to fast-track the investigation when he meets President William Ruto later on Monday.

“Our government will continue to do everything we can to help the family secure the justice they deserve,” he said.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Wanjiru’s family lamented the slow progress in the investigation even after a Kenyan inquest six years ago found that she had been murdered by British soldiers.

While thanking Healey for meeting them, the family expressed frustration over what they described as “too many empty promises.”

“We hope that our meeting with the Secretary of State marks the beginning of the UK Government and Ministry of Defence taking decisive action to ensure that what happened to Agnes is properly investigated in both Kenya and the UK—and to make sure it never happens again,” the statement read.

The family also appealed to both the UK and Kenyan governments to act swiftly and bring closure to the matter.

