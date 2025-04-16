Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK Bans Brazilian Butt Lift Ads Over Safety Concerns

One ad, for example, tried to entice customers with an “exclusive opportunity” to get a “perfect peachy look”.

Published

April 16 – Adverts from six companies selling liquid Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) have been banned in the UK for trivialising the risks and exploiting women’s insecurities around body image.

All of them appeared on Facebook or Instagram and used time-limited deals to “irresponsibly pressurise” customers into booking, says the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One ad, for example, tried to entice customers with an “exclusive opportunity” to get a “perfect peachy look”.

Liquid BBLs involve injecting filler into the buttocks to lift them and make them look bigger or rounded.

The ASA says because of the risks involved, cosmetic surgery should be portrayed as a decision that needs time and thought, rather than urgency to book quickly and grab a deal.

Clinics must be socially responsible and should not trivialise procedures or play on consumers’ insecurities, it says.

One ad said: “Get the curves and contours you’ve always wanted with our safe and effective body filler treatments. Feel confident every step of the way! Safe, proven, and beautifully natural results.”

Another claimed a 0% infection rate at its sterile clinic, with minimal pain.

The ASA says liquid BBLs would carry some level of risk to the patient, such as infections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It adds: “Marketers must not suggest that happiness or wellbeing depends on conforming to a particular body shape or physical appearance.”

The advertising watchdog says it has been using AI to proactively search for online ads that might break the rules.

Three of the clinics – Beautyjenics, Bomb Doll Aesthetics and Ccskinlondondubai -did not respond to the ASA’s inquiries.

Rejuvenate Clinics said it has reviewed ASA guidance and will remove all references to time-limited offers and state in ads that the surgery is carried out by a medical professional with ultrasound, to minimise risks and enhance safety.

EME Aesthetics said all its clients are given a full consultation and are under no obligation to book any procedures, and it therefore considers that its ad had not pressured consumers or trivialised the risks of cosmetic procedures.

Dr Ducu said it will ensure it follows the ASA’s rules and guidance, that the time-limited Black Friday offer was intended to provide consumers with an opportunity to access the company’s services at a discounted rate, and it always encourages consumers to make informed decisions without pressure.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to stand trial on coup charges, court rules

Bolsonaro says he is the victim of "political persecution" aimed at preventing him from running again for president in 2026.

March 27, 2025

World

Xi Jinping arrives in Brazil for G20 Summit, state visit

Xi has visited Brazil four times, and he said in a written statement upon his arrival that he feels very close to the country.

November 18, 2024

World

Xi, Biden agree to continue to stabilize China-U.S. relations

The two presidents spoke positively about the important role of China-U.S. strategic communication, regular contact between the respective diplomatic and security teams, and dialogue...

November 18, 2024

Aviation

Franco-Italian plane maker ‘fully engaged’ in probing Brazil crash

The company pledged its cooperation while relaying its condolences to the individuals affected by the event on Friday.

August 10, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, Brazil to work together for next ‘golden 50 years’ in bilateral ties: China Daily

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a joint press conference...

January 21, 2024

World

Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) Launched at G20 Summit to Accelerate Worldwide Adoption of Biofuels

New Delhi, Sept – 9, 2023 – On the inaugural day of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled...

September 21, 2023

Fifth Estate

China-Africa relations fostering both partners towards modernisation 

One of the highlights during the recently concluded 15th summit of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) emerging economies in Johannesburg,...

September 3, 2023

World

5 things to know about BRICS

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa Aug 20 – The BRICS countries, an acronym of the five members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, meet for three days for a...

August 20, 2023