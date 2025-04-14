Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Lands Ministry officials among 8 suspects detained over land fraud schemes

They were arrested separately during a multi-agency operation launched by the DCI targeting land fraud syndicates.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Two Lands Ministry officials are among eight suspects detained for four days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete investigations on a series of land fraud schemes.

The court further ruled that if the investigations are not concluded within the four days, each suspect may be released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and will be required to appear in court on the 8th of next month for mention.

Among the suspects are two Ministry of Lands officials and an employee from the Government Press.

They were arrested separately during a multi-agency operation launched by the DCI targeting land fraud syndicates.

The suspects include Livingstone Ambai Munala, Dan Adero Okoth—an Assistant Security Officer at the Ministry of Lands—Nicholas Mukuna Ayela, Paul Muigai Kimani, Kennedy Mulatya, Patrice Josaya Tumbo, Emmanuel Matheka Mutuku, a casual labourer at the Ministry, and Leonard Clifford Wafula, a Printer II at the Government Press.

The court also directed that the eight suspects report to the DCI Land Fraud Investigation Department offices every Friday until investigations are complete. Additionally, they were ordered not to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

