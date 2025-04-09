TSC warns of deepening teacher crisis as staff shortfall nears 100,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – A significant crisis is brewing in Kenya’s education sector as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) raised the alarm over a massive shortfall in teaching staff both in numbers and qualifications.

Appearing before the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia revealed the country is grappling with a shortage of 98,261 teachers, a number that is projected to increase with the rollout of senior secondary schools in 2026.

Macharia attributed the crisis to inadequate funding for teacher recruitment, warning that this has greatly undermined the delivery of quality basic education, a right protected under Article 43 of the Constitution.

“The current shortfall, including Junior Secondary School (JSS) educators, stands at 98,261,” she stated.

“TSC has never met the optimal teacher-to-student ratio due to budget limitations. This is a major hindrance to fulfilling our constitutional mandate.”

The committee also addressed growing public concern that Members of Parliament are playing a direct role in teacher recruitment.

This follows reports that some lawmakers have been distributing appointment letters, an action many see as political interference in a process meant to be merit-based.

“These claims are media generated. Recruitment procedures are clearly outlined on the TSC website. It is unfortunate that such narratives damage the commission’s credibility,” Macharia asserted.

Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo raised the issue on the floor, questioning why Cabinet Secretaries were seen distributing TSC appointment letters. Committee Chair and Runyenjes MP Karemba Muchangi strongly condemned the trend.

“Entrusting recruitment to political figures sets a terrible precedent. We must safeguard the professionalism of our institutions,” Muchangi said.

Macharia said the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has introduced new learning areas for which trained teachers are not yet available.

These subjects include leatherwork, sculpture, jewelry design, media technology, and even niche areas such as marine and fisheries science and indigenous languages.

She cautioned that despite the ambitious curriculum rollout, the commission lacks instructors equipped to teach these specialized disciplines.

Macharia further criticized the spontaneous establishment of new schools across the country without corresponding increases in staffing budgets.

Some of the institutions, she noted, are situated close together, bear identical names, and differ only by newly defined objectives.

“There must be stronger coordination among stakeholders sponsors, policymakers, and community leaders to align school development with available resources,” she said.

The TSC boss also decried the stagnation of teacher promotions, citing financial constraints.

As of December 2024, more than 200,000 teachers were due for promotion, having served over three years in one grade. New qualified teachers are also joining the queue annually, further straining the system.

On healthcare, Macharia painted a bleak picture. While the commission requires Sh54 billion to fully fund the teachers’ medical scheme, it was allocated only Sh20 billion, leading to gaps in service delivery despite coverage being technically available.

Lawmakers expressed frustration over the commission’s failure to promote and employ deserving teachers. Kajiado West MP George Sunkuiya questioned the hiring criteria, pointing out that some long-graduated teachers remain unemployed while newer graduates secure jobs.

Tiaty MP William Kamket added that his constituency received only five slots in the last recruitment, despite a national hiring drive that brought in 25,000 teachers.

Committee Chair Karemba Muchangi instructed the TSC to submit a detailed report on the distribution of teaching staff across all counties