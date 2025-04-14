Trump’s Trade War Tactics Leave Global Economies Reeling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

During the latest White House meeting, President Donald Trump said that if no deal was reached with affected countries within the next 90 days, he might reinstate high tariffs. Regarding China, he expressed optimism about a tariff agreement. Just the day before, Trump had abruptly reversed course, announcing a 90-day suspension of tariffs on multiple countries, retaining only a so-called “baseline tariff” of 10%.

This back-and-forth has undoubtedly left even U.S. customs officials bewildered.

According to U.S. media reports, here’s how Trump explained the next steps on tariff exemptions:

“You almost can’t take a pencil to paper. It’s really more of an instinct than anything else.”

Yes, that is what he said, “instinct”! A decision affecting global trade, involving trillions of dollars, is being made based on “instinct.” Then again, when tariffs are slapped on everything (even penguins!) and the calculation method baffles even U.S. economists, what else is there to rely on but “instinct”?

Right now, Trump is relishing the sight of world leaders lining up to negotiate with him. A few days ago, U.S. officials claimed that over 75 countries had reached out.

However, after announcing the tariff “pause,” Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, quickly updated who are actually in the queue:

About 15 countries have made “explicit” proposals to the U.S., and quite a few leaders are expected to visit the White House in the coming weeks.

Wow—from 75 down to 15.

Regardless of the number, this is exactly the scenario Trump wants: shattering the world’s multilateral trading system and forcing every country into one-on-one negotiations with the U.S.

Now, let’s examine the world’s concerns from two perspectives.

The Language of Bullying

(“kissing my ass”)

Trump used this phrase at a dinner to openly mock countries seeking tariff negotiations with the U.S.

Normally, such language would be considered rude or offensive, but Trump said it publicly—in a diplomatic context, no less. These countries came to negotiate, only to be insulted as spineless and unprincipled. This is the U.S. stance: unapologetic arrogance.

(“ceases to exist as a viable country”)

This was Trump’s assessment of Canada during tariff talks. Combined with his suggestion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, this was pure humiliation and a threat.

(“stooping so low”)

This was how the U.S. described its neighbors’ countermeasures. The U.S. strikes first, and when others retaliate, they’re labeled despicable and classless.

(“weak and ineffective”)

This was a typical personal attack from Trump. First, he bullies you verbally; if you tolerate it, he escalates to real economic oppression, making resistance even harder.

Such language would have been unthinkable in past diplomatic discourse. Yet today, the world has grown numb to these insults.

If that’s not explicit enough, consider the words of Stephen Miran, Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) and architect of the U.S. “reciprocal” tariffs.

At a recent think tank speech, Miran unabashedly demanded that countries “simply write checks” to the U.S. Treasury.

No more pretense—just open extortion, forcing the world to surrender to U.S. demands.

The Reality of U.S. Actions

Let’s look at a few real “negotiation” examples.

First, Japan.

Yesterday, Kyodo News reported that Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi may visit the U.S. next week to discuss tariffs.

In early February, Trump announced global steel and aluminum tariffs. Japan, as a major steel supplier to the U.S., was threatened. What did it do? It tried to negotiate.

Last month, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry went to Washington, emphasizing how much Japanese companies have invested in the U.S., how many jobs they’ve created—even offering a $44 billion Alaska natural gas project as leverage. But Japan’s concessions only led to more U.S. pressure.

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on imported cars—a direct blow to Japan’s auto industry, as the U.S. is its largest export market. Last year, car exports accounted for nearly 30% of Japan’s total exports to the U.S.

Weakness invites aggression.

In 1985, Japan yielded, signing the Plaza Accord, which forced the yen to appreciate sharply, weakening its export competitiveness. Later, the U.S. pressured Japan into signing agreements like the Semiconductor Agreement, marking the beginning of Japan’s “lost three decades.”

Second, Canada and Mexico.

In early February, just after taking office, Trump imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

At first, both tried to negotiate. Mexico’s president even met with Trump, who called the talks very friendly.

But in the end, Trump raised tariffs anyway.

Canada’s then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a speech urging Canada to stand up to the much larger trading partner. Soon after, Canada struck back—Ontario imposed a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S., directly impacting power supplies in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York.

Trump had threatened to double Canada’s steel tariffs, but Canada’s countermeasures forced him to retract the decision the same day.

These are the sobering words of Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney:

“The global economy is fundamentally different today than it was yesterday. The system of global trade anchored on the United States that Canada has relied on since the end of the Second World War, a system that while not perfect has helped deliver prosperity for our country for decades, is over. Our old relationship of steadily deepening integration with the United States is over.”

In the eyes of the U.S., the world is divided into hierarchies. The weaker you bow, the less respect you get. The more you yield, the more the U.S. will bleed you dry.

Finally, let’s talk about China.

Right now, the U.S. is desperate for China to pick up the phone.

In his latest remarks, Trump expressed optimism about a U.S.-China tariff deal.

While slapping tariffs on China, the U.S. is also extending an olive branch—proof that China, the toughest steel plate, has exceeded U.S. expectations. It also shows that China’s countermeasures are effective and precise.

We’re now in an arm-wrestling phase—a test of endurance and resolve.

The reason the U.S. is backtracking is largely due to the damage tariffs are inflicting on its own economy. JPMorgan economists predict a U.S. recession later this year, and 92% of economists in a Bloomberg survey say tariffs increase recession risks.

Even former officials like Janet Yellen have called tariffs “the worst self-inflicted wound.”

At its core, the U.S. trade war is a deeper form of exploitation against developing nations. More and more countries fear being strong-armed into unfavorable terms—yet feel powerless to resist.

Some argue that negotiations are inevitable. China’s stance is clear:

– To talk? The door is open.

– To fight? We’ll see it through to the end.

Real negotiations cannot be coerced.

The Chinese people stand united, firmly trusting their government’s strategic decisions.

If the U.S. truly wants to talk, it must first create an atmosphere of equality and mutual respect—one that China can accept.

For China, no matter how the international landscape shifts, our greatest strength lies in staying focused on our own path.

Zhao Qian is a journalist for CMG Africa