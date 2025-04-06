Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Trump urges US to ‘hang tough’ as 10% tariffs come into effect

Trump described the market volatility as “an economic revolution”, which the US “will win”.

Published

WASHINGTON, USA Apr 6 – The US began collecting a 10% “baseline” tariff on all imports on Saturday as President Donald Trump urged Americans to “hang tough” after market turmoil.

The UK and France are among hundreds of countries impacted and its leaders have said nothing is off the table. While China, which has been hit the hardest by President Trump’s tariffs, announced a significant retaliatory response.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All three major stock indexes in the US plunged more than 5% on Friday, with the S&P 500 dropping almost 6%, capping the worst week for the US stock market since 2020.

In Washington DC, New York and other cities thousands gathered to protest against a range of Trump’s policies – from the economy to government cuts.

Trump described the market volatility as “an economic revolution”, which the US “will win”.

“Hang tough, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” he added in a post on Truth Social.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 fell almost 5% – its steepest in five years, while Asian markets also dropped and exchanges in Germany and France faced similar declines.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and responsible for the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), said the US and Europe could move towards a “zero-tariff situation”, which could create “a free-trade zone between Europe and North America”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Ruto to concede defeat and return to farming if voted out in 2027

"I am fully aware that I must meet the development expectations set by Kenyans, I have no intention of failing. However, if Kenyans vote...

18 hours ago

County News

‘Leadership is not a beauty contest,’ Ruto says while highlighting achievements in Gachagua’s backyard

"Leadership is not a beauty contest; it is defined by hard work. Kenyans want someone who is a performer," the Head of State emphasised.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Trump extends deadline to keep TikTok running in US

"We do not want TikTok to 'go dark'," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close...

23 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome calls for a fair and compassionate justice system

Speaking during the Milimani Chief Magistrate Family Court Open Day themed “Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Access to Justice through Collaboration,” Koome said stakeholders in...

24 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua allies in Nyeri and Kiambu urge political tolerance ahead of President Ruto’s visit

"I know we have wounds from what happened during the impeachment of the former Deputy President, but even so, we must differentiate between what...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

The Future of Work in Kenya: Young Dreamers, Bold Doers

ideas.After graduation, doors didn’t swing open as expected. The job market felt more like a waiting room—long, uncertain, and full of closed doors.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Nominee for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke Faces Scrutiny Over GOTV Share Acquisition

A memorandum had been submitted before the committee of communication, information and innovation chaired by Dagoretti North MP John Kiarie to block his approval...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Strike out contempt of court proceedings: Wetangula, National Assembly urge court

The National Assembly argue that the contempt of court application in relation to the said ruling was defective and in breach of their right...

2 days ago