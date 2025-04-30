Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump congratulates Canada’s Carney as they agree to meet in ‘near future’

The two countries were expected to enter talks about a new economic and security relationship after Monday’s vote.

Published

US President Donald Trump has called Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to congratulate him on his victory in the country’s general election, and the two have agreed to meet in the near future.

The two countries were expected to enter talks about a new economic and security relationship after Monday’s vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump’s trade tariffs and repeated comments undermining Canada’s sovereignty overshadowed the race, which ended with Carney’s Liberals projected to win a minority government, according to public broadcaster CBC.

In their first call since the election, Trump congratulated Carney on his victory, according to the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

The office also said the two leaders had “agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment”.

The fact that Carney did not win an outright majority will make his pressing tasks of negotiating with his US counterpart, and tackling a range of domestic issues, more of a challenge – as he will need to wrangle support from other political parties.

The Liberals will need to rely on those parties’ support to pass legislation through the House of Commons. They also face possible defeat in any vote of confidence in the chamber.

The Liberals are most likely to find willing partners with the diminished left-wing New Democrats, who have in the past supported the Liberals, and the Bloc Québécois.

The Liberals are projected to have won 169 seats, three short of the 172 needed for a majority in Canada’s House of Commons.

It still marks a historic turnaround for a party that had seemed on course for collapse just months ago.

Carney, a former central banker for Canada and the UK, will continue as prime minister, having stepped into the role last month following the resignation of his unpopular predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

One issue for which it might be easy for the Liberals to find support in the House is in passing legislation to help workers and industries affected by US tariffs – something all parties swung behind on the campaign trail.

On Tuesday morning, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet suggested Carney could benefit from at least a period of stability in the House.

Blanchet urged a “truce” among parties while Canada negotiated trade with the US, saying it was clear Canadians wanted political stability in unstable times.

He said it was not time for other parties to “threaten to overthrow the government anytime soon” and did not see any scenario “other than collaboration for a period of slightly over a year”.

The leader of the sovereigntist party, which only runs candidates in Quebec, did urge Carney to avoid pressing the province on certain issues, noting that collaboration goes both ways.

On Tuesday, the White House commented on Carney’s win, with deputy press secretary Anna Kelly saying: “The election does not affect President Trump’s plan to make Canada America’s cherished 51st state.”

In an interview with the BBC, Carney said that Canada deserved “respect” from the US and that he would only allow a Canada-US trade and security partnership “on our terms”.

Carney told the BBC that a 51st state scenario was “never, ever going to happen”.

Meanwhile, new US ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, said in a video statement that he was “committed to making progress in this great relationship”.

Carney has also promised action on a range of domestic issues, including tackling the country’s housing crisis and tax cuts for lower- and middle-income Canadians.

The prime minister also needs to prepare for the G7 summit in June, which Canada is hosting in the province of Alberta.

In Monday’s election, both the Liberals and the Conservatives saw a significant rise in their share of the national vote compared with four years ago.

The Conservative Party came in second, on track to win 144 seats, and will form the official opposition.

Increased support for Canada’s two largest parties came at the expense of smaller parties, particularly the NDP, whose share of the popular vote was down by around 12 percentage points.

Voter turnout for the election was 67%.

Both Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh lost their seats, with Singh announcing he would step down as leader of the left-wing party.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Canada’s liberal party, led by Mark Carney, secures election victory

Mirroring a theme of the campaign, Carney used his victory speech to claim Trump wanted to “break us, so that America can own us”.

1 day ago

World

Canada votes in pivotal election transformed by Trump

The final polls suggest the Liberals are slightly ahead, although the race has tightened in the past week and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says...

2 days ago

World

Trump questions Putin’s desire for peace after meeting Zelensky at the Vatican

Earlier in the day Trump and Zelensky were seen in deep discussion in St Peter's Basilica shortly before the funeral began.

3 days ago

Top stories

(WATCH) ‘You don’t know what pressure I’m putting on Russia!’ – Trump as he expects peace deal ‘in a week’

5 days ago

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...

6 days ago

Focus on China

Ruto In China Warns Global Order at Risk from US-Led Trade Wars

In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.

6 days ago

World

Trump hints at softening China tariffs and says no plan to sack Fed boss

The president's tariffs are an effort to encourage factories and jobs to return to the US.

7 days ago

World

Ukraine reports many Russian drone attacks after truce ends

Russia's military has not commented on the reported attacks. The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT)....

April 21, 2025