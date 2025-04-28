Tourism CS Miano Champions Youth Leadership at Future Leaders Challenge East Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has challenged East Africa’s youth to take charge of their futures and lead the way in shaping the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Speaking at the inaugural Future Leaders Challenge East Africa Edition on Monday at Strathmore University, Miano underscored the critical role young leaders will play in the future of the economy and society.

The event, aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders, saw students, educators, and industry stakeholders come together to discuss ways to build a stronger, more resilient tourism sector.

Miano said that while tourism contributes nearly 10% to Kenya’s GDP, the potential for growth remains untapped. She urged the youth to think creatively and embrace innovation to unlock new opportunities in this vital industry.

“The future of tourism is in your hands,” Miano said. “We must work together to nurture a generation of leaders who are not only prepared to face the challenges of the modern world but are ready to transform them into opportunities.”

She also called for greater collaboration between educational institutions and the industry to ensure that young people have the skills and global perspectives needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Miano emphasized that youth empowerment is the key to unlocking the sector’s full potential and creating a sustainable future for East Africa’s tourism industry.

She hailed the Kenyan team selected for the Future Leaders Challenge Finals in Dubai, praising their commitment to representing their country on the global stage.

She reaffirmed her Ministry’s support for initiatives aimed at empowering youth and ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed.