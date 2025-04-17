Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Elon Musk.

World

Tesla whistleblower wins legal battle against Elon Musk

She told BBC News she now wants to face Elon Musk and Tesla in open court.

Published

April 17 – A Tesla whistleblower who has fought Elon Musk and his company through the courts for years has won the latest round of a long-running legal battle.

Engineer Cristina Balan lost her job after she raised a safety concern in 2014 about a design flaw which could affect the cars’ braking.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Her defamation claim against the firm seemed to have run out of road when a judge confirmed an arbitration decision dismissing her case – but a panel of appeal judges in California has reversed this decision in her favour.

She told BBC News she now wants to face Elon Musk and Tesla in open court.

Tesla has not responded to a request for comment.

Ms Balan said she believes the case will now in effect go back to square one, and new proceedings can be launched.

“We are hoping we will start a new lawsuit and we will have the chance to take on Elon Musk in front of a jury and judge,” she said.

The engineer was once so prominent at Tesla that her initials were engraved on the batteries inside Model S vehicles.

In an interview with BBC News last year, she said she is determined to prove her innocence for the sake of her son.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also revealed she was in remission from stage-3B breast cancer, and her biggest worry was she may not live to see her final day in court.

Cristina Balan Cristina Balan finishing her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
Cristina Balan finishing her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer

Ms Balan claimed she was worried the carpets were curling underneath some pedals in Tesla models, creating a safety hazard.

She said managers rebuffed her concerns, became hostile, and she lost her job.

She then won a wrongful dismissal case – but this turned out to be the start of a long journey through the courts.

Ms Balan was publicly accused by Tesla of using its resources for a “secret project” – accusations which amount to embezzlement, a crime under US law.

She has consistently denied the accusation, and decided to bring a defamation case against the firm in 2019.

“I want to clear my name,” she told BBC News last year.

“I wish Elon Musk had the decency to apologise.”

Cristina Balan The intials "C B" on the battery for Tesla model S following Cristina's design input.
The initials CB on a Tesla Model S battery, following Cristina Balan’s design input

A court then decided Ms Balan’s case should be subject to arbitration per a contract she signed while working for Tesla.

The arbitrator found in favour of the firm and Musk, dismissing her claims, due to California’s statute of limitations – meaning too much time had passed since the alleged defamatory statements were made.

Tesla brought the case back to a district court in California to have the decision confirmed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Ms Balan appealed this decision, and judges from the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found in her favour – in effect deciding the California court did not have the jurisdiction to make its judgement.

They have ordered for the confirmation of the arbitration award to be cancelled, and for the district court to dismiss the action due to its lack of jurisdiction.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Anti-Trump protests held in cities across the US

Coming days after Trump's announcement that the US would impose import tariffs on most countries around the world, gatherings were also held outside the...

April 6, 2025

Headlines

Trump moves to close down Voice of America

A White House statement said the order would "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda", and included quotes from politicians...

March 16, 2025

World

Confusion over Musk demand that federal workers justify their jobs

Mr Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), said that failure to respond would be taken as a resignation.

February 25, 2025

World

SpaceX crew returns to Earth after historic mission

Sep 15 – SpaceX’s Polaris Dawncrew has returned to Earth after five days in orbit, following a historic mission featuring the world’s first commercial...

September 15, 2024

Top stories

Elon Musk Delays India Trip, Citing Tesla Commitments

Apr 22 – Elon Musk has postponed his anticipated journey to India, citing pressing commitments at Tesla. The Tesla CEO was exp[ected to arrive...

April 22, 2024

Top stories

Tesla cuts prices in major markets as sales fall

A price war has been intensifying between electric vehicle (EV) makers, with particularly fierce competition coming from Chinese firms.

April 22, 2024

World

Elon Musk to Meet with Indian Spacetech Startups During Visit to India

Apr 21 – Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, is set to embark on a visit to India from April 21, with a much-anticipated meeting...

April 21, 2024

World

Tesla lays off more than 10% of its workforce

The world's largest vehicle-maker by market value had 140,473 employees globally as of December, according to its latest annual report.

April 16, 2024