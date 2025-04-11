Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Tanzania’s opposition leader charged with treason

Published

Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been charged with treason a day after he was arrested following a rally he held in the south of the country.

The charge is connected to his nationwide campaign pushing for electoral reform under the slogan “No Reforms, No Election”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The country is due to go to the polls in October when Lissu is expected to challenge President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

When Samia first came to power in 2021, after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli, she was praised for reversing some of his more authoritarian tendencies. But she has since been criticised after some opposition members have been targeted with arrests and abductions.

In a series of public appearances, Lissu has been saying that there is no chance of a free-and-fair election in six months unless there are reforms.

The leader of the Chadema party wants the make-up of the electoral commission to change. He has argued that it should not include people appointed directly by Samia.

The authorities have described the campaign as inciting the public against the holding of the general election.

Lissu has been arrested several times in the past.

In 2017, during Magufuli’s presidency, he survived an assassination attempt during which he was shot 16 times.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He then went into exile and returned briefly in 2020 to run against Magufuli in that year’s election. He left after the results were announced, complaining about irregularities.

He then returned in 2023 after changes that Samia introduced to allow more freedom for the opposition.

Earlier on Thursday, the police used tear gas to disperse Chadema supporters while blocking the party leaders from holding a press conference regarding Lissu’s arrest.

Some party supporters told the BBC that nothing would stop them from demanding electoral reforms ahead of the elections.

“We are surprised that the police are harassing us when our rallies are peaceful,” one supporter said.

“We know the ruling party, CCM, is behind all this. We will fight for changes before elections.”

Rights groups have condemned the use of force and accused the government of using state institutions to silence critics.

A lawyers’ association said the arrest of Lissu and the crackdown on his supporters was an abuse of power and showed a lack of political tolerance.

Lissu’s treason case has been adjourned until 24 April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Tanzania’s general elections to be held as set in constitution: official

Late last year, CHADEMA began a campaign based on its slogan "No Reforms, No Election," urging major changes in the electoral system. According to CHADEMA...

5 days ago

Africa

Kenya hosts US-led Justified Accord exercise featuring night drills

Hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the annual joint training aims to enhance the capacity of participating forces to respond to regional security threats,...

February 11, 2025

Africa

Seychelles, Cape Verde, Rwanda least corrupt countries in Africa: TI report

The report by Transparency International ranks Seychelles 18th globally out of 180 countries, making it the nation with the largest improvement worldwide, gaining 20...

February 11, 2025

Africa

President Ruto among 15 Heads of State at Tanzania’s Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit

The summit provides a platform for governments, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society to advance the ambitious goal of providing electricity access...

January 28, 2025

Capital Health

2 Deaths Reported as Tanzania Strengthens Response to Marburg Outbreak

To bolster containment efforts, 191 community health workers have been trained to serve nearly 11,000 households in Biharamulo. The government has also established 13...

January 27, 2025

Top stories

(WATCH) Activist Maria Sarungi: CCM has panicked, CHADEMA is coming in as a real opposition party.

Prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai gives her take on the upcoming 2025 Tanzanian elections.

January 23, 2025

Capital Health

Tanzania confirms Marburg virus outbreak after initial denial

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at a press conference that health authorities had confirmed one case of Marburg in the north-western region of Kagera.

January 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Maria Sarungi rules out police involvement in her abduction. Here is why

Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.

January 14, 2025