Tanzania’s general elections to be held as set in constitution: official

DAR ES SALAAM, April 6 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s general elections slated for October 2025 will be held according to the constitution of the country, a senior official of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) said on Friday.

“Nobody has the muscle to prevent the holding of the general elections,” said CCM’s Secretary General Emmanuel Nchimbi, when he addressed journalists in Songea in the Ruvuma region.

Nchimbi, who is also President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s running mate in the presidential election, responded to a campaign dubbed “No Reforms, No Elections” launched by the main opposition party Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

“Our country has been holding general elections every five years. There is nobody who can prevent this democratic exercise, even the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, the Vice President, and the Prime Minister, because this is prescribed in our constitution,” said Nchimbi.

Late last year, CHADEMA began a campaign based on its slogan “No Reforms, No Election,” urging major changes in the electoral system. According to CHADEMA Chairman Tundu Lissu, the Electoral Commission must be reformed and public servants appointed by the president should not be part of the commission.

Tanzanians are set to vote for councilors, members of parliament, and the president in the October general elections.