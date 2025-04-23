Talk to Your Youth Before Guns Do: Wetangula Urges Baringo MPs over escalating insecurity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, has called on Members of Parliament from Baringo County to use the parliamentary recess to directly engage their constituents in efforts to restore peace and security in the region, which continues to be rocked by violence and lawlessness.

Addressing the House during the afternoon sitting, Wetangula acknowledged the work of the Administration and National Security Committee in compiling a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in six conflict-prone counties.

While progress has been noted in Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, and Marsabit, he raised alarm over Baringo, where deadly clashes and rampant banditry persist.

The leaders from region had sought a statement from the Ministry of Interior on the efforts of silencing the guns in the region.

“Currently, the area that is experiencing a lot of problems is Baringo, we will be able to give a report to the House immediately after the recess,” said Dido Raso, the security committee Vice Chairman.

The National Assembly Speaker urged Baringo MPs to return to their communities and lead local peace interventions particularly targeting the youth, many of whom have been linked to the escalating violence and illegal possession of firearms.

“Encourage them to stop wielding illegal firearms.It is those young men who vote for you… Go and meet them and talk to them, so that as leaders, you also play your role to ensure that there is peace within your jurisdiction,”Wetangula urged.

The Speaker underscored the need for community led approach to peace building challenging the youthful legislators including Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio) to use their relatability and proximity to the youth as a bridge for dialogue and transformation.

“Your access to them is better than probably Musa Sirma’s and others’. Don’t wait for the police to come from Nairobi you can also play your part,”stated Wetangula.

Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma expressed commitment on behalf of all Baringo legislators to tackle the region’s spiraling insecurity.

He pledged to lead initiatives aimed at calming tensions and bringing stability back to affected areas.

“We take your statement very seriously.On behalf of all the members those present and those not we shall endeavor to clean up what is the mess within Baringo,”said Sirma.