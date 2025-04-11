Talanta Sports Complex will cost tax payers a whooping Sh44.7 billion, MPs told

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Ministry of Defense has said the government will spend Sh44.7 billion to construct the Talanta Sports Complex.

Defense CS Hon. Soipan Tuya told the National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture that Sh2 billion has already been paid to the Chinese firm that has been contracted to construct the Stadium.

“The new Stadium is at 37 per cent complete and it is expected to be completed by February 28 2026,” she said.

CS Tuya had appeared before the Committee to appraise Members on the status of projects undertaken by the State Department in preparation for AFCON and CHAN Championships.

She added that Sh3.6 billion will be used to fund the first phase of rehabilitation of Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the venue for the CHAN football bonanza to be held in August this year.

“Phase two of changing the status of Kasarani will cost another Sh3.1 billion to make the facility eligible to host AFCON,” Tuya told the Committee.

During the sitting at the Bunge Tower today, she said Sh1.1 billion will be used on the ongoing renovations of Nyayo Stadium.

“Already Sh200 million has been paid for the works done on the Stadium, another venue for CHAN,” said Tuya.

Another Stadium earmarked to host CHAN is Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, which the CS said will consume more than Sh3.5 billion.

She further indicated that already Sh300 million has been spent on the Stadium.

The CS told the Committee that renovation of the Police Sacco Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex cost Sh582 million and Sh490 million respectively.

She noted that CAF recommended the upgrading of Police Sacco and Ulinzi Sports Complex which will be used as training grounds for teams that will feature in the CHAN championship.

“Significant progress has been made on all the stadiums and we are confident of beating the deadline set by CAF,” she said.

The CS said hosting of the prestigious championship would come with many benefits alongside putting Kenya on the international map in the sporting arena.

“The hosting of AFCON championship is not only a national pride but has many economic benefits,” said the CS.

On vandalism of the Stadium by fans, the CS pleaded with football supporters to be responsible during matches noting that destruction of the facilities was costly to the tax payer.

“The host country has the privilege of taking part in the championship and therefore a motivation to our football players and entertain fans who will turn up to watch football greats in Africa,”she said.

Hon Wanyama assured the ministry that the Committee will push for availability of funds to facilitate smooth completion of the facilities ahead of the championships

“We appreciate the value the championships will bring to Kenya and the Committee will do it’s best to ensure stable flow of funds for the projects,” said the Webuye West MP.

Suba South MP Hon Caroli Omondi said medical facilities should be considered in construction work noting that they were critical.

Busia County MP said the government should ensure the contractor instals adequate water storage facilities to serve the stadiums.

The Committee also met the Athletic Kenya leadership to shed light on steps they were taking to develop the sport and also address the welfare of athletes.