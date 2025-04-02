Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Koria acquitted of Sh8.6mn procurement irregularities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Bomas of Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Koria has been acquitted after a court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the Sh8.6 million procurement irregularities case against him.

According to the ruling, there was no malice in the procurement process which was lawful, clearing Koria of any wrongdoing.

The prosecution alleged that he engaged in irregularities in awarding public tenders, specifically for kitchen items, utensils, plates, cups, cutlery, and other related items.

The tenders in question—Quotation No. 15 (Kitchen Items), Quotation No. 16 (Utensils), Quotation No. 17 (Kitchen Items), Quotation No. 18 (Plates & Cups), and Quotation No. 19 (Cutlery & Other Items)—were reportedly not included in the Bomas of Kenya’s Budget and Procurement Plan for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Despite these allegations, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the claims, leading to Koria’s acquittal.

His suspension from office followed his arraignment over the alleged procurement violations, but with the court’s decision, it remains to be seen whether he will be reinstated.