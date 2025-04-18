Connect with us

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested Over Murders of Two Young Women in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be behind the gruesome murders of two young women in Thika, Kiambu County, in what authorities are calling a chilling pattern of serial killings.

The suspect, identified as Samuel King’ara Kimani, is alleged to be responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Rosemary Njeri Ndekei and 20-year-old Hellen Wambui Ndung’u, both of whom were reported missing before their bodies were later discovered in remote areas.

The first incident occurred on March 17, 2025, when Rosemary Ndekei vanished after leaving home to shop for clothes in Thika town.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), her disappearance prompted immediate concern, and her boyfriend and family quickly filed a missing person report at Thika Police Station.

Tragically, Ndekei’s lifeless body was discovered the following day, March 18, in a coffee plantation in the Karibaribi area.

Her remains were moved to General Kago Mortuary, where a government pathologist later confirmed she died from manual strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head, pointing to a violent and deliberate homicide.

Less than two weeks later, another disturbing case surfaced. On March 31, Hellen Ndung’u, a student at Gituamba Vocational Training College, was sent by her mother to buy food from Ngorongo Trading Centre,but never returned.

Her body was found in a nearby bush, partially covered with soil. While there were no obvious external injuries, neighbors were able to identify the body, confirming it was the missing student.

Detectives from the DCI Homicide Directorate, working with officers based in Thika, launched an intensive investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect on April 14 in the Dry Area of Ngomongo.

Authorities believe King’ara targeted his victims, luring them into secluded coffee plantations where he allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered them.

“The pattern of the attacks, along with forensic and witness evidence, point to the suspect’s involvement in both cases,” read a statement from the DCI.

“We believe he operated alone and took advantage of isolated areas to carry out these heinous crimes.”

King’ara was arraigned before court on April 16, 2025, where detectives successfully obtained custodial orders to detain him further as investigations continue.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that may be relevant to the case to come forward as they build a comprehensive case against the suspect.

The brutal murders have shocked residents of Thika and surrounding areas, with community members calling for heightened security and swift justice for the victims and their families.

