Suspect linked to Sh49 million fraud to remanded until April 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been granted seven days to detain a suspect under investigation for a fraud involving 49 million shillings.

The suspect is being investigated for computer misuse and money laundering.

Preliminary investigations reveal that he gained unauthorized access to a company trading as Jambo Pay and accessed the funds through the client portal.

The investigating officer requested additional time to determine how the colossal sum of money ended up in the suspect’s possession.

The trial magistrate directed that the suspect be held at Muthaiga Police Station, and the matter will be mentioned on April 22, 2025, to confirm the progress of the investigation.