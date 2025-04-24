Student killed in French school stabbing attack, reports say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One student has been killed and at least three people were injured in stabbing at a privateschool in western France, French media say.

The attack took place at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides high school in Nantes on Thursday, according to reports.

The attacker is said to have been arrested at the scene after being restrained by a teacher.

Police and emergency services were sent to the school, which was evacuated.

Eye-witness accounts in local media described students running through the site, with some confined to classrooms after an alarm was sounded.

France’s Education Minister and Interior Minister are due to visit the school on Thursday afternoon.

Élisabeth Borne wrote on social media that she would “express my solidarity with the victims”.

Nantes public prosecutor Antoine Leroy is said to have visited the school and will hold a press conference at 19:00 local time (17:00 GMT).