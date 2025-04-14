Structured neglect, silent Resilience: A frontier economy in crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From the rolling plains of North Eastern Kenya to the dry valleys of Turkana, the political economy of marginalised regions remains one of the most misunderstood and deliberately under-discussed topics in our national discourse. While the Constitution of Kenya 2010 promised a new dawn of inclusivity and equity, the lived reality in these regions still mirrors the shadow of colonial neglect and post-independence betrayal.

At the heart of this political economy is a paradox: these areas are politically instrumental but economically ignored. They hold votes, they sway blocs, they birth loyalties and yet when the dust of elections settles, they are left with dry taps, empty clinics, impassable roads, and a youth demographic simmering with frustration.

Devolution: A Promise Half-Kept

Devolution was meant to disrupt this structural imbalance to take resources closer to the people and give historically sidelined communities a shot at meaningful development. And for a brief moment, hope bloomed. New county headquarters rose from the dust. Locals, for the first time, had access to bursaries and services previously locked behind distance and discrimination.

But what devolution gave with one hand, elite capture took with the other. A new class of local gatekeepers emerged, replicating the same extractive politics they once condemned. Budgets ballooned, but service delivery remained skeletal. The powerful aligned with contractors, and procurement became a tool of patronage.

The Politics of Pending Bills and Development Deadlocks

One of the clearest indicators of the economic strangulation in these regions is the growing mountain of pending bills. Local contractors many of them young, inexperienced but hopeful are roped into county tenders with promises of payment. They take loans, they mortgage property, they deliver. Then they wait. And wait. Some sink into depression. Others face auctioneers. A few, tragically, disappear from the economic landscape entirely.

This system of deferred payment is not accidental. It’s a form of economic control that keeps the local economy docile, indebted, and pliable. When bills remain pending, development remains pending. And so does freedom.

Dependency by Design

What is often misrepresented as underdevelopment is, in truth, underdevelopment by design. The political economy of marginalised regions thrives on dependency. Relief food becomes seasonal theatre. Water trucking becomes a million shilling industry. ID registration becomes a political favor. Insecurity becomes a justification for exclusion.

This economy doesn’t lack resources,it lacks fairness. For instance, a kilometre of road in Garissa is priced the same as one in Kiambu, but the former takes five times longer to complete due to logistical challenges and limited oversight. The result? Infrastructural inequality dressed up as technical difficulty.

Youth, Frustration, and the Absence of Opportunity

Perhaps the most volatile casualty of this political economy is the youth. Armed with degrees but disarmed of opportunity, they roam towns with CVs in their backpacks and hopelessness in their eyes. They are told to “innovate” but denied funding. They are told to “wait their turn” in a queue that has no end.

The consequence is visible, rising drug abuse, religious extremism, migration, and in worst cases, radicalisation. When a young person sees the same faces rotate power for decades with nothing to show for it but opulence, the system loses legitimacy.

A Way Forward: Beyond Tokenism

To truly transform the political economy of marginalised regions, Kenya must go beyond token representation and trickle-down projects. We need:

1.Transparent Resource Allocation

The CRA formula must genuinely reflect historical injustices and current needs.

2.Youth-Focused Economic Models

Regional revolving funds and business incubators tailored to local challenges.

3.Independent Development Oversight

Local development boards free from political interference.

4.Civic Education and Political Literacy

To end commercialized politics, the voter must understand the power of the ballot beyond handouts.

Marginalisation is not just about lack it’s about being deliberately kept out. But despite this, the people of these regions remain resilient. They still dream. They still vote. They still believe. Perhaps the question we must now ask is not whether they are ready for change but whether the system is ready to let them thrive.

Mustafa Abdirashid is the Deputy Speaker and MCA for Iftin ward in Garissa County. He writes on governance, youth, and the lived experience of marginalised communities.