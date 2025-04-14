State invites views on policy to formalise Village Elders’ Role

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The Ministry of Interior and National Administration will on Tuesday begin nationwide public participation forums on a new policy that seeks to officially recognize village elders and provide them with financial compensation.

The Draft National Government Village Administration Policy aims to transform the current system by integrating village elders into the formal administrative structure of the national government.

The policy will also grant village elders legal status, clearly defined responsibilities, and financial remuneration.

The proposed framework includes the formal gazettement of elders, their training, and the provision of tools necessary to carry out their duties effectively.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described the policy as one that introduces eligibility criteria, assigns specific responsibilities, and establishes mechanisms for oversight and logistical support.

In Nairobi, the forum will be held at Pangani Girls High School, bringing together residents from Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado counties.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo referred to village elders as “the invisible spine of Kenya’s internal security and social cohesion.

“Village elders wield huge influence in community representation and decision-making. They provide the fabric that holds society together,” Omollo said.