Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has permanently removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office in April 2025.

World

South Korea’s Top Court Removes President Yoon Suk Yeol After Martial Law Crisis

In a unanimous ruling, the court’s eight justices upheld Yoon’s impeachment, citing his unconstitutional declaration of martial law. The justices condemned his actions, particularly the night he deployed troops to parliament and ordered soldiers to forcibly remove lawmakers who had entered the chamber to block his decree.

Published

SEOUL South, Korea April 4– South Korea’s Constitutional Court has permanently removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, ending months of legal wrangling and political uncertainty after his brief declaration of martial law in December plunged the country into turmoil.

The court’s ruling on Friday marks the formal dismissal of Yoon, following a parliamentary vote to impeach him late last year. His removal takes effect immediately, forcing him to vacate the presidential residence and triggering an election to determine his successor.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision leaves South Korea, a major global economy and key U.S. ally, at a precarious moment in world affairs. The crisis had already strained the nation’s political stability amid broader geopolitical shifts, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies that have disrupted long-standing foreign relations and global trade.

Court’s Scathing Rebuke

In a unanimous ruling, the court’s eight justices upheld Yoon’s impeachment, citing his unconstitutional declaration of martial law. The justices condemned his actions, particularly the night he deployed troops to parliament and ordered soldiers to forcibly remove lawmakers who had entered the chamber to block his decree.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae stated that Yoon had violated the legal process for enacting martial law, infringed on lawmakers’ rights, and betrayed the public’s trust as head of the armed forces. “His reasons for declaring martial law cannot be justified,” Moon added.

A Shocking Attempt at Power Grab

Before Yoon’s decree, South Korea was known as a stable democracy, admired globally for its technological advancements and vibrant culture. The president’s abrupt military intervention stunned both the nation and the world, leaving many questioning his motives.

Yoon, a former prosecutor known for his black-and-white sense of justice, underestimated resistance from the public, military, and lawmakers. Facing massive backlash, he rescinded the order within six hours.

Sources close to the president revealed that Yoon’s personality—marked by an obsession with winning and an explosive temper—may have contributed to his downfall. His longtime friend, Chulwoo Lee, recalled how Yoon, despite being a champion of justice, often pushed boundaries to extremes. “Once he decides something, he drives it forward in a very extreme way,” Lee said.

From Prosecutor to President

Yoon built his career as a fearless prosecutor, earning a reputation for taking on high-profile corruption cases. In 2013, he defied orders and exposed corruption within the intelligence agency, leading to his suspension but gaining public admiration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His famous declaration, “I do not owe my loyalty to anyone,” resonated when he later prosecuted former President Park Geun-hye, cementing his image as a non-partisan enforcer of the law. However, his aggressive approach alienated political allies and made his presidential journey a lonely one.

A Troubled Presidency

Despite concerns over his leadership style, Yoon was chosen as the conservative People Power Party’s candidate, seen as the best hope for defeating the opposition. However, campaign strategist Kim Keun-sik later admitted regret in supporting him. “He didn’t listen to advice. He made decisions impulsively and took guidance only from his drinking friends,” Kim revealed.

Yoon’s tenure was marked by controversies, but his decision to declare martial law proved to be the ultimate breaking point. With his removal, South Korea now faces the challenge of restoring political stability and electing a leader who can regain public trust.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

South Korea court reinstates PM as acting leader

Han took over as acting leader last December when President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from duties and impeached by parliament after he attempted...

March 24, 2025

World

Fifteen hurt after SK fighter jets drop bombs by accident

South Korea's Air Force said that it was investigating the incident and apologised for the damage, adding it would provide compensation to those affected.

March 6, 2025

World

179 people including 4 crew members killed in South Korea plane crash

The plane, which was returning from Bangkok, in Thailand, was carrying 181 people - 179 of whom have died, while two crew members were...

December 29, 2024

Top stories

85 people killed as plane crashes into an airport wall in South Korea

The aircraft came off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in the south west of the country, the Yonhap...

December 29, 2024

Politics

South Korean MPs impeach Acting President for slowing President’s removal

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han's ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be...

December 27, 2024

CHINA DAILY

22 die in S. Korea plant fire: China Daily

The blaze ripped through a factory run by primary battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, an industrial cluster southwest of the capital Seoul. It was...

June 25, 2024

World

South Koreans to stop eating dog meat from 2027 after new law

Dog meat has fallen out of favour with diners over the past few decades but young people especially shun it.

January 9, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, Japan should push forward ties along right track of sound development: Wang Yi — China Daily

Noting that China and Japan are neighbors that can not move away, Wang said peaceful coexistence, lasting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and common...

November 26, 2023