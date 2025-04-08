South Korea to hold presidential election on 3 June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

South Korea will hold a presidential election on 3 June, its acting leader has said, after the country’s constitutional court removed Yoon Suk Yeol from the presidency.

Yoon was impeached by parliament in December for his shock martial law declaration. The court upheld his impeachment on 4 April, paving the way for a snap election within 60 days.

Acting president Han Duck-soo announced the election date on Tuesday, saying the country needs to “quickly heal from the wounds” and go “upward and forward”.

Yoon’s martial law declaration plunged South Korea deep into political uncertainty and highlighted deep divisions in its society.

“I sincerely apologise for causing confusion and worries to the people over the past four months, and for having to face this regrettable situation of a presidential vacancy,” Han said.

Yoon cited threats from “anti-state forces” and North Korea when he declared martial law. However, it soon became clear that his move had been spurred not by external threats but by his own domestic political troubles.

He has been charged separately with insurrection before a criminal court.

Some politicians have signalled their intention to run for president, including labour minister Kim Moon-soo, who left his post on Tuesday to launch his campaign.

Ahn Cheol-soo, a lawmaker from the ruling People Power Party who contested in the last three presidential elections, has also thrown his hat into the ring.

But the current frontrunner is opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who in 2022 lost to Yoon in the tightest race the country had seen. A Gallup poll held last week saw Lee with an approval rating of 34%.

Yoon is leaving behind a divided South Korea. While martial law has angered much of the country, with thousands taking to the streets calling for his removal, Yoon’s supporters have grown bolder and more extreme.

As South Korea emerges from its political crisis, it is also dealing with fresh economic challenges in the form of the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

South Korea faces a 25% tariff on exports to the US, and authorities say they are seeking negotiations with the Trump administration.