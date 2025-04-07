Smiles in Seme as Widows Empowered for hope

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEME, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Widows Empowerment Program visited the Wan Kendwa Widows group in Miwani Ward, Muhoroni Constituency, in a powerful show of unity, support, and shared purpose.

The meeting focused on uplifting the women through discussions on economic empowerment, sustainable livelihoods, and emotional well-being—laying a strong foundation for growth and resilience.

The activity was overseen by team leader Ayugi Victor, the engagement marked an important step toward strengthening partnerships and expanding support for widows in the region.

With such collaborations, the program continues to light a path of hope, dignity, and opportunity for widows working to rebuild their lives.

Later on, the focus shifted to Muhoroni Koru Ward, Muhoroni Constituency, with the Gweny Gi Wang’i Widows group getting remarkable lessons on economic empowerment and social transformation.

The weekend highlight was however the gifting of a brand new house to Grace Adhiambo.

The 56 year old mother of five has been living in a shanty, covered with polythene papers at Seme Katieno village in North Seme.

The ongoing initiatives are not just teaching women about financial independence, but also about nurturing a sense of belonging and hope.

Through the Women Empowerment program many have been able to support their families, invest in education for their children, and improve their living standards.

Many of the beneficiaries of these efforts have also been inspired to get involved in similar community-based initiatives, spreading the message of resilience and unity.