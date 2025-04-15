Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Smiles for partially blind granny in Homabay as she is gifted a brand new house

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 15 – Widows from Ng’uono Onyalo and Ombek Aswekra in West Kasipul had their turn to enjoy empowering Empowerment sessions courtesy of The Widows em Empowerment and Program last weekend.

With support from Patron Dr. Raymond Omollo and Team leader Victor Ayugi the Widows enjoyed the sessions and promised to use the newly acquired skills to boost their livelihoods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Sunday, 73 year-old Roselida Atieno Adoyo was gifted a house.

The partially blind widow is childless after all her ten children died.

A member of the Tang Chon Ber Widows Group in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County, Mama Roselida has faced unimaginable loss and continues to live with grace, surrounded by fellow widows who offer solidarity and support.

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, she was able to afford a smile after she was gifted a brand new house in front of a sizable crowd that had come to witness history unfold.

Mama Roselida who broke down in tears expressed her joy and thanked Dr. Omollo and his team for according her a gift that she never expected.

“Niko na furaha sana(I am very happy today) ,”she said.

Widows Empowerment Program team leader Victor Ayugi said, “She was jovial. She had been living alone for a long time following the demise of her 10 children. Atieno had been relying on the help of others daily.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The program continues to traverse through the Nyanza region with the aim of reaching out to widows who have been undergoing difficult times following the demise of their loved ones.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Four Plead Guilty in Landmark Ant Smuggling Case as Kenya Cracks Down on Biopiracy

The accused – two Belgians, a Vietnamese national, and a Kenyan – admitted to attempting to illegally export the giant African harvester ant (Messor...

2 hours ago

crime

Gachagua demands security boost, claims his life and family in danger

In a letter addressed to President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua alleged that there have been attempts to attack...

4 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to okay appointment of five Principal Secretary nominees

State House said the changes made on March 20 are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy,...

5 hours ago

crime

Suspect linked to Sh49 million fraud to remanded until April 22

Preliminary investigations reveal that he gained unauthorized access to a company trading as Jambo Pay and accessed the funds through the client portal.

6 hours ago

Headlines

Prosecution to give details in live Queen Ant Trafficking Case

The prosecution is expected to present the facts of a case involving two Belgians, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan who pleaded guilty to...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gender CS nominee Hanna Cheptumo Proposes the Relocation of Gender Desks to Hospitals for better support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has proposed relocating gender-based violence (GBV) reporting desks from police...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Corruption Bill Aims to Streamline Justice, Ruku Tells Vetting Panel amid backlash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Geoffrey Ruku on Monday defended his push to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS nominee Geoffrey Ruku defends Assemblies and Demonstration Bill

The Mbeere North MP defended the Bill, stating it was designed to protect vulnerable groups including children, the elderly, and the sick from the...

23 hours ago