Senators summon CS Mutua as duped Kazi Majuu recruits seek answers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 — Senators have summoned Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and officials from the National Employment Authority (NEA) to respond to concerns about the status of diaspora jobs, following allegations that agencies involved in the recruitment process conned hundreds of job seekers.

The Senate Labour Committee, chaired by Kajiado Senator Lenku Seki, has launched investigations into the controversial ‘Kazi Majuu’ project after reports indicated that more than 300 Kenyans were defrauded by agencies accredited by the NEA.

“The committee will follow up on the loss of funds. The Ministry of Labour will be summoned to ensure justice is served — either the victims recover their money or they are given jobs,” directed the committee chair.

He said the CS will appear on May 6 alongside NEA officials to respond to fraud allegations.

Facilitations fees

Revelations before the committee, following the intervention of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, detailed how victims were compelled to pay Sh55,000 in facilitation fees for medical check-ups, visa processing, and good conduct certificates before their intended departure.

The recruitment drive reportedly took place in Kabete in December 2024, targeting job seekers across various industries including carpentry, driving, and masonry.

Applicants were initially asked to pay Sh15,000 for medical examinations, described as a standard procedure before traveling abroad.

Calvin Nyamweya, an orphan who sought employment in Qatar, told legislators he was shocked when asked to pay additional fees, despite prior assurances from the Ministry of Labour that the recruitment exercise would be free.

“CS Mutua announced the jobs and the recruitment drive was happening at KICC. We did interviews, and those who qualified left their passports. We were later called back to KICC and told to pay Sh20,000 for the medical check-up,” Nyamweya said.

“My aunt paid the money, and to date, not a single coin has been refunded,” he narrated.

Weeks later, applicants were recalled to the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) to collect offer letters but were instead asked to pay an additional Sh40,000 to facilitate the processing of visa documents, certificates of good conduct, and other paperwork.

Unaswered calls

Godfrey Githae, a carpenter and one of the victims, recounted efforts to recover his money from the agencies, describing repeated visits and unanswered emails.

“I have gone to the offices of these agencies eight times, and every time they ignored me. I have even written emails which went unanswered. All the money I paid was borrowed, and now the lenders are on my neck,” Githae said.

Evidence presented before the committee revealed that some of the agencies implicated in the ‘Kazi Majuu’ scandal are duly certified by the NEA.

Close to thirteen agencies are accused of defrauding Kenyan job seekers, with some reportedly issuing partial refunds to victims.

Among the companies named are Marlows Smart Hires, Isbury Business Solutions Limited, and Muniza Limited, all accused of exploiting hopeful diaspora job applicants.

Senators are now pushing for the disbandment of the National Employment Authority, accusing it of failing to protect job seekers from rogue recruitment agencies.

Senator Orwoba further accused CS Mutua of colluding with the agencies, alleging that the CS had signed an affidavit used to sue her in connection with the scandal.

“This National Employment Authority is a total failure. Where were they when all this was happening? Interestingly, some of the agencies have sued me using an affidavit signed by CS Mutua,” she stated.

Nominated Senator Abdulrahman Miraj demanded justice for the victims, questioning the government’s role in misleading citizens about diaspora employment opportunities.

“We had called for the disbandment of NEA. If it had been disbanded, we would not be facing these issues today. Why would the government announce free jobs, only for people to end up paying and still have no jobs in the end?” Miraj noted.