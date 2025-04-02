Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Nyutu Dismisses Ruto’s Claims on Gachagua’s Sh10bn exit demand

Nyutu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods during his Monday televised address.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has dismissed President William Ruto’s claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua demanded Sh10 billion to resign amid their fallout.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nyutu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused Ruto of spreading falsehoods during his Monday televised address.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He questioned the consistency of the allegations, pointing out that similar claims had surfaced before with different figures.

“Previously, there were claims by Itumbi that Gachagua had requested Sh6.4 billion. Now it’s Sh10 billion. The inconsistencies show that these allegations are not true,” Nyutu said.

During the interview, Ruto claimed Gachagua requested the money to secure political support for him in the Mt. Kenya region.

However, Nyutu also took issue with Ruto’s statement that he had no role in Gachagua’s removal yet later admitted to giving his blessing after multiple requests from MPs.

“The President accused Gachagua of failing to advocate for government projects, yet he also admitted that his administration hadn’t implemented any major projects in two years because they were fixing the economy. That is a clear contradiction,” he argued.

Gachagua’s allies announced plans to field a candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North by-election, challenging Ruto’s UDA party.

The seat became vacant following the nomination of MP Geoffrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programs. If approved by Parliament, Ruku will replace Justin Muturi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hours after Ruto’s remarks, Gachagua took to X (formerly Twitter), labeling the president a “pathological liar” without directly naming him.

“I am now more convinced than ever that pathological lying is a mental disorder,” he wrote, accusing Ruto of misleading the nation.

Gachagua claimed that Kenya’s biggest threat was dishonesty from leaders and the failure to align their narratives. “I weep for my country, Kenya,” he added.

During his interview, Ruto had explained that Gachagua’s removal was due to his constant conflicts with government officials, including complaints about bloggers like Dennis Itumbi.

“He was not working; he was always engaged in fights and complaints. I had to intervene repeatedly until I got tired,” Ruto said.

The president further alleged that Gachagua had threatened him with a one-term presidency if the Sh10 billion demand was not met.

“I refused when he asked me for Sh10 billion, saying that if I didn’t give him the money, I would be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly protected from impeachment, but at some point, I gave up,” Ruto claimed.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

3 students among 4 passengers killed in Kisumu-Kisii Road accident

The vehicle was heading to Kisumu when it rammed into a parked trailer alongside the road also killing a conductor.

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors to Challenge Kenya Power in Court Over Unpaid Wayleave Fees

Sakaja stated that all 47 governors have agreed to take legal action against the power utility company.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to gain more from broadbased govt: President Ruto

During his second day tour of development projects in Mt Kenya region, the President said unity of purpose will unlock the country's true potential.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenya to Co-Host Global Centre on Adaptation

The GCA, which is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, will now establish a dual headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto expected in Meru and Kirinyaga on Day Two of Mount Kenya tour

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Kenya Railways Boss Over 19-Year Delay in Retiree Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – A parliamentary oversight committee has summoned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Mainga to explain the 19-year delay...

16 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda’s envoy to Kenya urges global action against hate speech at symposium marking 31st commemoration of the Tutsi genocide

Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

16 hours ago