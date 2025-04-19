Senate Futures Caucus brainstorms on Kenya’s long-term legislative vision

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAROK, Kenya Apr 19 – The Senate Futures Caucus convened its inaugural Strategic Foresight Retreat, to deliberate on embedding future-oriented thinking into Kenya’s legislative processes.

The retreat, which brought together Senators, development partners, and foresight experts, aimed to equip lawmakers with the tools and perspectives necessary to anticipate long-term challenges and craft responsive, evidence-based legislation.

Senate Futures Caucus and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, emphasized the urgency of rethinking governance through a generational lens.

“We are here not just to legislate for the now, but to shape the kind of Kenya we want for our children and their children. Our role must evolve to reflect the rapid technological, environmental, and social changes affecting our future.” he said.

Senate Deputy Clerk Mohamed Ali, underscored the constitutional duty of legislators to adopt anticipatory governance.

“This retreat is not about predicting the future, but preparing for it. We are initiating a structured approach to embed foresight in lawmaking, fiscal planning, and devolution—ensuring that policy is resilient, equitable, and sustainable,” he said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa who chaired a session on Anticipatory Governance and Strategic Foresight between the Senate Caucus and other development partners said Kenya and the continent must urgently enact policies that will enable citizens to benefit from the millions jobs and other opportunities Artificial Intelligence (AI) will create.

“Failing to anticipate is gambling with Kenya’s future. We must move from crisis response to future readiness. Laws should outlive political cycles, not expire with them,” said the Kiambu Senator.

Catarina Zuzarte Tully, Managing Director of the School of International Futures (SOIF), lauded the Senate for setting an African precedent in seeking to institutionalise futures thinking.

“By engaging in this kind of strategic vision, you are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive, future-ready nation,” Tully observed.

The retreat is part of a broader process to operationalise the Senate Futures Caucus Strategic Plan 2025–2028, which will guide efforts to institutionalise foresight, secure resources, and create long-term legislative impact.