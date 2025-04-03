Connect with us

Sakaja Extends Nairobi Land Rates Deadline to April 15, 2025, Vows Action Against Defaulters

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has extended the deadline for land rates payments to April 15, 2025, giving property owners more time to comply without incurring penalties.

Sakaja, who met with revenue department officials this morning to assess revenue collection, urged that the deadline be extended. He stated that this measure aims to ease financial pressure on residents while improving revenue collection for essential services.

“We understand the economic challenges Nairobians are facing, and we want to give them ample time to settle their land rates without penalties. This extension ensures fairness while encouraging compliance,” Sakaja said.

The county government has urged property owners to take advantage of the extension to avoid last-minute congestion, noting that many have yet to make the required payments.

“Residents can conveniently pay via mobile phone or by visiting Nairobi Pay service centers. Within this period, no penalties will be charged,” Sakaja confirmed.

Governor Sakaja emphasized that this extension provides Nairobians with additional time to meet their obligations before the county takes action against defaulters.

