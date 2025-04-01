Rwanda’s envoy to Kenya urges global action against hate speech at symposium marking 31st commemoration of 1994 genocide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kenya, Martin Ngoga, has called on governments worldwide to take a firm stand against hate speech, warning of its deadly consequences as evidenced by history.

Speaking at a symposium in Nairobi marking the 31st commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

He cautioned against the manipulation of ethnic and racial tensions for political gain, emphasizing the importance of remembrance, justice, and global solidarity in preventing future atrocities.

“Remembrance is not just about looking back; it is about shaping the future. We all have a role to play in preventing atrocities—whether through education, policy, or advocacy,” Ngoga stated.

“Governments must ensure that hate speech is not tolerated.”

Ngoga also challenged institutions to uphold justice and called on individuals to counter divisive narratives.

Addressing dignitaries, scholars, and policymakers, he described the genocide against the Tutsi as one of the darkest chapters in human history, noting that in just 100 days, over a million people were brutally murdered.

He stressed that discussions like the symposium are crucial for preserving historical memory, preventing distortion, and ensuring that the truth is documented for future generations.

“By gathering testimonies, analyzing evidence, and sharing research, the symposium helps prevent historical distortion and keeps the truth alive.”

Ngoga highlighted the symposium’s role in promoting justice and accountability, reflecting on progress made in holding perpetrators accountable while reinforcing the need to combat impunity.

He praised Rwanda’s strides in justice and reconciliation but condemned the continued protection of genocide fugitives in foreign countries.

“To this day, some genocide perpetrators continue to find refuge in foreign countries, escaping justice despite overwhelming evidence of their crimes,” he said.

“This is unacceptable. Justice for genocide victims is not a Rwandan issue; it is a global moral obligation.”

The ambassador urged nations harboring genocide fugitives to fulfill their legal and ethical responsibilities by extraditing or prosecuting them.

He also cautioned that genocide ideology has evolved, manifesting in new forms such as digital platforms, political discourse, and academic revisionism.

The Ambassador also decried the global indifference to genocide denial and hate speech, particularly on social media.

“The genocide against the Tutsi did not begin with machetes; it began with words. Hate speech, amplified by state-controlled media, dehumanized the Tutsi, making mass murder not only acceptable but inevitable,” he stated.

“Today, we are witnessing the same patterns in different parts of the world: ethnic groups being demonized, nationals being labeled as foreigners, and refugees being denied the chance to return home.”

Ngoga called for a critical examination of the failures that allowed the genocide against the Tutsi and urged collaboration in confronting the persistent dangers of genocide ideology.

He appealed for strengthened efforts by Africa and the global community to prevent future atrocities.

The event brought together about 500 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, students, the Rwandan community in Kenya, and friends of Rwanda.