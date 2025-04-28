Connect with us

President William Ruto had earlier nominated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to attend the Pope's Funeral
President William Ruto sits in the second row alongside other world leaders during Pope Francis' funeral at Vatican Square in Rome.

Ruto’s globe-trotting exposed again after Rome trip, breaking cost-cutting promises

President Ruto, a non-Catholic was among three African heads of state to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in person.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President William Ruto’s unexpected attendance at Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome on Saturday has sparked a fresh wave of criticism, particularly after he had earlier nominated National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to represent Kenya at the event.

Wetangula had publicly confirmed on April 24 that he would attend the funeral on behalf of President Ruto, who had selected him for the diplomatic mission.

After concluding a state visit to China, President Ruto surprised Kenyans by redirecting his itinerary to Rome, becoming the only African head of state to attend the funeral in person.

Accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other officials, his decision raised questions about his commitment to cost-saving measures, as many Kenyans continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.

While the Vatican extended invitations to global leaders for the funeral, the precise number of African heads of state invited remains unclear.

Notably, President Ruto, who is not Catholic and has previously clashed with Kenyan bishops over his generous contributions to churches, was among three African Heads of State who attended in person.

Others were Presidents Felix Tshisekedi (Democractic Republic of Congo), Brice Nguema (Gabon) and João Manuel Lourenço (Angola).

Senior officials, including vice presidents, ministers, and parliamentary leaders, represented the majority of other African countries.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized Ruto’s decision, accusing him of a “lack of trust” in others and contributing to wasteful spending of public funds.

“The President doesn’t trust anybody to handle anything. There was no reason for him to go personally, especially after appointing the Speaker,” Gachagua said during an interview on Weru TV on Sunday.

Since taking office in September 2022, Ruto has embarked on an extensive travel schedule, raising questions about the frequency of his international trips and their cost amid his government’s promises of fiscal responsibility.

President Ruto was scheduled to return to the country on Monday after completing his State Visit to China and the unexpected trip to Rome.

