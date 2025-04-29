Ruto’s China Visit a Major Success, Bolsters Strategic Partnership With Kenya – Ambassador Guo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China has been described as a landmark achievement in deepening Kenya-China relations, following a series of high-level engagements and the signing of key agreements expected to accelerate development across various sectors in Kenya.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Guo Haiyan, hailed the visit as a “great success,” underscoring its significance in elevating bilateral ties to a new level. “The two heads of state witnessed the signing of twenty state documents in fields such as infrastructure, education and training, cultural exchanges, trade, and media cooperation,” she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan speaks during a press conference at the Embassy on April 29, 2025. /MOSES MUOKI.

During the four-day visit, President Ruto held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to mutual prosperity. The visit also marked Kenya’s elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era — the highest level of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Ambassador Guo noted that Ruto was the first African leader invited for a state visit to China following the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). “The two sides agreed to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC summit and synergize China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Kenya’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030,” she said.

Among the visit’s tangible outcomes was China’s commitment to increase imports of Kenyan products, including avocados and anchovies — a significant boost to local farmers and exporters. Agreements on quarantine and hygiene requirements for aquatic products were also finalized, paving the way for Kenyan fish exports to China.

China also pledged enhanced support in education and capacity building, offering more scholarships and vocational training opportunities for Kenyan students. Universities from both nations are expected to engage in joint scientific and academic research.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen infrastructure cooperation, with China committing to support strategic connectivity projects. These include the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit–Malaba highway, the Kiambu-Northern Bypass, Eldoret Bypass, and the construction of the Nithi Bridge.

“This cooperation cements Kenya’s role as a key Belt and Road Initiative partner and enhances East Africa’s connectivity and trade integration,” Ambassador Guo said.

During the Kenya-China Private Sector Roundtable and Business Forum, President Ruto witnessed the signing of investment deals worth Sh137 billion (USD 1.06 billion), spanning manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. These projects are projected to create over 28,000 jobs. Highlights include a Special Economic Zone in Kilifi County and new agri-business ventures in Kajiado and Baringo counties.

President Ruto also used the platform to reiterate Kenya’s stance against global trade wars, calling for fairness and justice in international commerce. “Trade wars undermine the existing international order,” Ruto was quoted as saying, expressing appreciation for China’s role in defending the rights of developing nations.

In meetings with President Xi, both leaders exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern. Xi reaffirmed China’s readiness to collaborate with developing countries to confront global challenges, reject unilateral sanctions and protectionism, and defend multilateral trade systems.

Ambassador Guo emphasized that China remains committed to peaceful cooperation and mutual development. “The visit achieved fruitful results and reaffirmed China’s support for Kenya’s development journey,” she said.

Ruto’s trip — his first state visit to China since taking office and third overall — reaffirmed Nairobi’s strategic ties with Beijing at a time when China remains Kenya’s leading infrastructure and trade partner.