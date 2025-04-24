Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Xi as part of his four-day State Visit.

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk dismantling the post-World War II global order.

“The post-war multilateral system is broken, dysfunctional, and no longer fit for purpose. The escalating trade tariff war may be its final death blow,” he said.

Ruto was referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose high tariffs on several global trading partners, citing unfair trade practices. The move triggered retaliatory measures from other major economies, including China, with economists cautioning the standoff could trigger a global recession.

Accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Ruto used his address to also question the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council.

“The Security Council, once a beacon for peace and diplomacy, now has one permanent member invading another country, while another member sides against its own resolutions,” he noted.

He called for urgent reforms to expand the Council’s permanent membership from five to twelve to ensure fair representation across Africa/Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

“We must imagine a new peace and security architecture—rooted in democracy, equity, transparency, and equal regional representation,” he added.

Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s non-aligned foreign policy and support for key global positions, including the One-China policy, a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and diplomatic resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Highlighting Africa’s demographic edge, he said the continent is well positioned to drive global growth.

“If the first half of this century belongs to China, the second half definitely belongs to Africa,” he said.

Ruto made history as the first African Head of State to deliver a public lecture at Peking University—joining an elite list that includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Earlier, the President chaired the Kenya-China Investor Roundtable and witnessed the signing of seven agreements between Chinese firms and Kenyan entities. The projects span transport, agriculture, manufacturing, and hospitality, and involve companies such as China Wu Yi, Rongtai Steel, Zonken Group, and Chongqing Shancheng Apparel Group.

In an interview with China’s CCTV and CGTN, Ruto lauded Beijing as a reliable partner in Kenya’s development journey.

He also laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, who reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening trade ties and South-South cooperation.

During a meeting with Kenyans living in China, Ruto urged the diaspora to support ongoing reforms in Kenya’s health, education, and agriculture sectors.

“It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight—but it will be worth every effort,” he said.

The President is accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT), Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Members of Parliament, and senior government officials.