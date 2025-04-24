Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto during a State Visit to China in April 2025. Here is is inspecting a military guard of honour with host Xi Jinping.

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk dismantling the post-World War II global order.

Published

BEIJING, China April 24 – President William Ruto was officially welcomed to the People’s Republic of China by his host, President Xi Jinping, with a 21-gun salute at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Xi as part of his four-day State Visit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk dismantling the post-World War II global order.

“The post-war multilateral system is broken, dysfunctional, and no longer fit for purpose. The escalating trade tariff war may be its final death blow,” he said.

Ruto was referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose high tariffs on several global trading partners, citing unfair trade practices. The move triggered retaliatory measures from other major economies, including China, with economists cautioning the standoff could trigger a global recession.

Accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Ruto used his address to also question the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council.

“The Security Council, once a beacon for peace and diplomacy, now has one permanent member invading another country, while another member sides against its own resolutions,” he noted.

He called for urgent reforms to expand the Council’s permanent membership from five to twelve to ensure fair representation across Africa/Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

“We must imagine a new peace and security architecture—rooted in democracy, equity, transparency, and equal regional representation,” he added.

Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s non-aligned foreign policy and support for key global positions, including the One-China policy, a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and diplomatic resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Highlighting Africa’s demographic edge, he said the continent is well positioned to drive global growth.

“If the first half of this century belongs to China, the second half definitely belongs to Africa,” he said.

Ruto made history as the first African Head of State to deliver a public lecture at Peking University—joining an elite list that includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Earlier, the President chaired the Kenya-China Investor Roundtable and witnessed the signing of seven agreements between Chinese firms and Kenyan entities. The projects span transport, agriculture, manufacturing, and hospitality, and involve companies such as China Wu Yi, Rongtai Steel, Zonken Group, and Chongqing Shancheng Apparel Group.

In an interview with China’s CCTV and CGTN, Ruto lauded Beijing as a reliable partner in Kenya’s development journey.

He also laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, who reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening trade ties and South-South cooperation.

During a meeting with Kenyans living in China, Ruto urged the diaspora to support ongoing reforms in Kenya’s health, education, and agriculture sectors.

“It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight—but it will be worth every effort,” he said.

The President is accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT), Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Members of Parliament, and senior government officials.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trump hints at softening China tariffs and says no plan to sack Fed boss

The president's tariffs are an effort to encourage factories and jobs to return to the US.

18 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Nairobi Expressway: Time to Ditch Manual Toll Collection for a Greener, Smoother Future

The Nairobi Expressway was built with the vision of revolutionizing Nairobi’s transportation system and alleviating congestion. As part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative...

22 hours ago

Focus on China

President Ruto Witnesses Signing of Sh130 Billion Investment Deals, Including Hotel Leasing to Chinese Investors

The Hilton and Intercontinental hotels, both iconic landmarks in Nairobi’s Central Business District, were closed several years ago following the Covid-19 pandemic and have...

22 hours ago

Focus on China

Ruto Warns Multilateral Systems Are Outdated and Failing During China Trip

Speaking to students and faculty at Peking University during his State Visit to China, President Ruto urged China and Africa to reimagine global cooperation...

23 hours ago

World

China executes man who stabbed Japanese school boy

Zhong Changchun was sentenced to death in January for attacking the boy, who had been walking to a Japanese school in south-eastern Chinese city...

2 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto in China to Deepen Trade, Infrastructure and Investment Ties

Ruto is also scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji. The...

2 days ago

World

China Hosts World’s First Humanoid Robot Half Marathon in Beijing

For the first time ever, humanoid machines competed on a long-distance track alongside human runners, blurring the boundaries between athletics and innovation. This unprecedented...

3 days ago

Focus on China

Ruto’s First State Visit to China Marks a New Chapter in Kenya-China Cooperation

Top on the agenda are discussions around financing major infrastructure projects, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba...

3 days ago