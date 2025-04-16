Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – President William Ruto has called on parents and leaders to protect Kenya’s children from harmful influences and negative forces.

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said the government would deal decisively with individuals attempting to corrupt the minds of students.

“We must protect our children from pedophiles, drug peddlers, and predators who seek to corrupt them with toxic ethnicity and divisive politics,” the President posed.

He stated that the government would not sit back and allow the nation’s children to be wasted.

“We must say no to people who want to corrupt our children with negative ethnicity and divisive politics… I will not allow this nation to go down the drain because of people pursuing their own selfish and narrow interests,” the President warned.

He stressed the importance of instilling good morals in children and emphasized that they must grow up in an environment that promotes strong values.

President Ruto’s administration has faced mounting criticism over its handling of the controversy surrounding the Echoes of War play, performed during the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru on April 10.

Students from Butere Girls High School were initially barred from rehearsing, but were later compelled to begin their performance earlier than scheduled—an incident that sparked national outrage.

‘Echoes of War,’ written by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala -once an ally of the state but now a critic – tells the story of a fictional kingdom and explores themes of youth disillusionment with leadership.