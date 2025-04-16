Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHILD PROTECTION

Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said the government would deal decisively with individuals attempting to corrupt the minds of students.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – President William Ruto has called on parents and leaders to protect Kenya’s children from harmful influences and negative forces.

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said the government would deal decisively with individuals attempting to corrupt the minds of students.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must protect our children from pedophiles, drug peddlers, and predators who seek to corrupt them with toxic ethnicity and divisive politics,” the President posed.

He stated that the government would not sit back and allow the nation’s children to be wasted.

“We must say no to people who want to corrupt our children with negative ethnicity and divisive politics… I will not allow this nation to go down the drain because of people pursuing their own selfish and narrow interests,” the President warned.

He stressed the importance of instilling good morals in children and emphasized that they must grow up in an environment that promotes strong values.

President Ruto’s administration has faced mounting criticism over its handling of the controversy surrounding the Echoes of War play, performed during the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru on April 10.

Students from Butere Girls High School were initially barred from rehearsing, but were later compelled to begin their performance earlier than scheduled—an incident that sparked national outrage.

‘Echoes of War,’ written by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala -once an ally of the state but now a critic – tells the story of a fictional kingdom and explores themes of youth disillusionment with leadership.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to give directions on petition against pending bills audit

Human rights organization Operation Linda Jamii, through lawyer Frederick Ogola, filed the suit arguing that the committee’s formation lacks transparency and raises constitutional concerns.

3 hours ago

World

Kenya Seeks France’s Backing to Host Global Plastics Treaty Secretariat Amid Deepening Climate Ties

She also cited the collaborative efforts under the International Tax Task Force (ITTF)—co-chaired by Kenya, France, and Barbados—which was launched at COP28 in Dubai...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to defend KDF ‘by all means necessary’ amid crash queries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – President William Ruto has vowed to defend the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) “by all means necessary,” cautioning against attempts...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto warns politicians, media against dragging KDF into politics

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches KDF hospital accessible to civilians in Lanet

The UPHSF, established by the Defence Council in July 2022, aims to partially open KDF Level IV, V, and VI medical facilities to prescribed...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Lake Region counties set for second Bilharzia treatment round in October

In addition to the mass drug administration, Waititu noted that the ministry will also advocate for the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation standards...

7 hours ago

Kenya

‘Re-assign Isaboke to avert conflict due to GoTV-Kenya links,’ – MPs tell President Ruto

"In order to avert any potential conflict of interest with respect to the claims relating to part ownership of GoTV Kenya Limited, the appointing...

9 hours ago

Headlines

PS Omollo stresses public role in strengthening grassroots administration

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo underscored the significance of these forums, noting that governance is a shared responsibility that must be rooted in...

11 hours ago