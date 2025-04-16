Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to defend KDF ‘by all means necessary’ amid crash queries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – President William Ruto has vowed to defend the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) “by all means necessary,” cautioning against attempts to malign the military after a section of opposition leaders questioned findings of an investigation into a helicopter crash that killed General Francis Ogolla.

Ruto urged Kenyans to treat national security matters with utmost responsibility.

Speaking during the Cadet Commissioning Parade at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County, the President declared that the government would protect the dignity and integrity of the military, which he described as the cornerstone of the country’s peace, stability, and development.

“The government will defend the military by all means possible,” President Ruto said. “They are the guarantors of our stability and development.”

MoD probe blames Gen Ogolla chopper crash on engine malfunction

He underscored the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Kenya’s security, stressing that no military force, however advanced, can single-handedly secure a nation without the cooperation of its people.

“True security is a shared duty, and every citizen is a stakeholder,” he said, calling on leaders, politicians, the media, and the public to exercise sensitivity when engaging in discussions about the armed forces.

The President revealed ongoing reforms to modernise the KDF, including aligning its training and strategy to address emerging security threats such as digital warfare, transnational crime, and unconventional combat.

“In response, we must modernise our forces, tailor our training, and innovate and update our doctrine,” he said.

“Through these efforts, KDF remains a bulwark of peace and stability not only in Kenya, but also in the region and across Africa.”

NDU graduate cadets

The event also marked a historic milestone, with the commissioning of the first cohort of officer cadets graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Defence and Security Studies from the National Defence University–Kenya.

“This is a major milestone in our continued journey to align military training with modern academic rigour and strategic development goals,” he said.

The graduating class included officers from Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda—a move the President hailed as a testament to the growing regional cooperation in defence.

“This is not just a testament to the excellence of the Kenya Military Academy, but also a symbol of our shared destiny and growing regional solidarity,” Ruto added.

Earlier, the President commissioned the Lanet Regional Hospital, a 150-bed facility that will offer specialised medical services including intensive care, renal dialysis, and advanced surgical procedures.

The facility will be staffed by both military and civilian health professionals.

President Ruto also launched the Ulinzi Prime Health Services Fund, a new financial framework under the Ministry of Defence that will allow civilians to access KDF health facilities.

The fund was approved by Cabinet on October 3, 2023, and by the National Assembly on December 6, 2023, under the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

“These facilities will allow members of the defence community to access military referral hospitals through insurance schemes, including the Social Health Insurance Fund and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund,” the President explained.

Ruto emphasized that a secure nation is the foundation for attracting investment, promoting prosperity, and strengthening both domestic and international confidence.

“National prosperity rests upon the firm foundation of peace, good governance, and inclusive development. Our defence forces play a vital role in this,” he said.

