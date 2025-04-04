Connect with us

Ruto urges Ogamba, Nyakang’o and Governors to streamline education bursary distribution framework after legal setback

The President said the framework would help address concerns raised by the Office of the Controller of Budget, ensuring that every child has access to bursaries.

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – President William Ruto has urged the Ministry of Education and 47 county governments to develop a framework for bursaries that will enable the two levels of government to support needy students.

He said it should not matter whether the funds are from the National Government or counties as long as they support students from vulnerable families.

“Bursaries are the right of all our children. Whatever is required from the National Government, we are going to make it possible because we want bursaries to get to all students who need them,” he said.

The President made the remarks in Kangema, Murang’a County, during his development tour of Murang’a and Nyandarua in the company of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and MPs.

President Ruto said the implementation of stalled projects had resumed after the government unlocked funds for contractors and successfully stabilised the economy.

“Now that the economy is stable, we are ready to complete stalled projects and start new ones,” he said.

The High Court in January 2025, suspended a deal between the Controller of Budget and the Council of Governors allowing county governments to continue issuing bursaries to institutions outside their scope.

In the circular issued on January 14, 2025, COB Margaret Nyakang’o barred counties from issuing bursaries to primary and secondary schools and universities, clarifying that they were not authorized by the law.

The CoB advisory stated the county governments have no legal basis to finance students in post-primary institutions, saying that the mandate is under the national government.

She said the only way county governments can run bursaries for post-primary education would be if the functions are transferred from the national government.

“Consequently, for any county government to offer educational support towards functions classified under Part 1 of the Fourth Schedule, there is a need to transfer the function in accordance with Article 187 of the Constitution,” Nyakango said in her letter.

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution stipulates functions meant for county governments and the national government.

Nyakango said that Part 1 of the Fourth Schedule, designates universities, tertiary education institutions, primary schools, special education, secondary schools and special needs education institutions under the national government.

“Consequently party 2 of the Fourth Schedules under section 9 assigns pre-primary education, village polytechnics, home craft centres and childcare facilities to County governments,” Nyakango said.

