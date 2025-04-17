Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto made the remarks during the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Holy Oil celebrations at St Nicholas Church, Kithaku, in Meru County, on Thursday/PCS

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto urges churches to complement his efforts

The President said the government has made tremendous progress in implementing its development agenda. He cited transformation in agriculture, noting that coffee prices have increased from an average of Sh50 to above Sh110.

Published

MERU, Kenya, Apr 17 — President William Ruto has appealed to the Church to complement his efforts to unite the country.

The President said he appointed a broad-based National Executive to include those who had felt excluded from government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This unity of purpose, he said, will create a conducive environment for inclusive development that leaves no one behind.

“Pray for me and the country to be united because it is the only way of bringing the country together and ensuring Kenya harnesses its potential,” he said.

He made the remarks during the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Holy Oil celebrations at St Nicholas Church, Kithaku, in Meru County, on Thursday.

President Ruto was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Members of Parliament, among others.

AIPCA Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri, Archbishop Frederick Wang’ombe, and Archbishop David Njuguna were present.

The President said the government has made tremendous progress in implementing its development agenda. He cited transformation in agriculture, noting that coffee prices have increased from an average of Sh50 to above Sh110.

He said fertiliser, which previously cost Sh7,000, now costs Sh2,500, and the price of unga has dropped from Sh200 to about Sh100.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On sugar farming, President Ruto explained that production has increased significantly and the country would soon not need to import.

The President also said the government has hired 76,000 teachers to address shortages in schools, and pointed out that the challenge had hindered the smooth rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

“We had a big challenge with the implementation of CBC. We did not have enough teachers. However, we have hired the highest number of teachers ever,” he said.

Stalled roads

Saying construction of roads will now kickstart in a massive way, President Ruto announced that the government has released Sh60 billion to pay the arrears owed to contractors.

Consequently, Sh1.2 billion has been paid to contractors in Meru County to complete roads that stalled several years ago.

Noting that insecurity has been a constant challenge in parts of Meru, President Ruto said the government will comprehensively address the matter.

Prof Kindiki expressed confidence that the government will deal effectively with insecurity in the region.

“The formula that was used to tackle Al Shabab in the North Rift, Boni Forest, and North Eastern will be used to solve the insecurity challenge in Meru,” he said.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma asked the President to intervene and address the rising cases of insecurity in the county, citing recent killings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto to begin 4-Day State Visit to China from April 22

spokesperson Lin Jian said in the new era, the two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges, continuously...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto advises new CSs, PSs to focus on service delivery

The President urged them to concentrate on delivering on the mandate in their respective ministries and State departments and not to be swayed by...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Two Cabinet and 14 Principal Secretaries take oath of office

President William Ruto added that the changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto refers Conflict of Interest Bill back to Parliament

The President had previously vowed to reject the bill based on amendments that he says sought to limit the powers of the Ethics and...

10 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Ruto warns of stern action against those corrupting students’ minds

Speaking while hosting the winners of the 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2025 at State House, Nakuru, the Head of State said...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to give directions on petition against pending bills audit

Human rights organization Operation Linda Jamii, through lawyer Frederick Ogola, filed the suit arguing that the committee’s formation lacks transparency and raises constitutional concerns.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises sustained blue economy reforms as he tours the coast

The DP on Wednesday inspected ongoing construction of the Regional Centre for Marine Transport and Port Logistics at Kombani in Matuga Constituency, Kwale County,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to defend KDF ‘by all means necessary’ amid crash queries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – President William Ruto has vowed to defend the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) “by all means necessary,” cautioning against attempts...

1 day ago