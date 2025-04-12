Ruto Unfazed by ‘Must Go’ Slogan, Cites Historical Precedent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – President William Ruto has dismissed the recurring “Must Go” chants directed at him by his critics across the country, asserting that such expressions are a normal aspect of political discourse.

Speaking during the funeral of George Oduor, a long-time aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga, in Ndori, Siaya County, Ruto acknowledged the existence of the slogan but expressed indifference, emphasizing his commitment to the nation’s progress.​

“Criticism is normal. Now you are saying ‘Ruto Must Go.’ I have heard that several times. There was ‘Moi Must Go,’ and other subsequent leaders were also told they must go. ‘Must Go’ is just a normal song. There is no problem about it,” Ruto remarked. ​

The “Ruto Must Go” slogan has gained momentum in recent months, with public demonstrations and protests erupting in various parts of the country.

The chants have grown increasingly popular at football matches, night clubs, weddings and other social gatherings. President Ruto even faced it in person, most recently during the World Safari Rally closing ceremony in Naivasha on 23 March, where his speech was repeatedly interrupted.

During the Kenya vs. Gabon World Cup qualifiers in Nairobi on 25 March, football fans chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’. Opposition leaders have also used the slogan to illustrate public discontent with Ruto’s policies and leadership style.

Top security chiefs have warned Kenyans against using the phrase, saying it risks destabilising the country politically and undermining the government.

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga also castigated those pushing for the removal of President William Ruto from office urging them to calm their horses and await for the 2027 election cycle to assert their democratic right.

The Siaya Senator warned that removal of President before the conclusion of his term will only result to anarchy and chaos in the country.

He drew parallels with Somalia’s experience following the removal of President Siad Barre, noting that the ensuing instability has left the country in a state of prolonged unrest.

“I hear people saying that Ruto must go Ruto Must go,go where. If he goes, so what he can go like the president of Siad Barre of Somalia went and there was chaos in that country. There was complete chaos in that up to today, Somalia does not know peace, and we don’t want our country to suffer that,”he stated.

The Siaya Senator chided those against the broad-based government insisting that they will stand with the Kenya Kwanza regime despite the unpopular rhetoric’s on the government.

“We want to, we want to encourage this country to be peaceful, and we are going to work and those our friends who think otherwise, they should also continue to think otherwise, and we will remain friends with them, but they should know that as ODM, we have decided to work in this broad-based government,” Odinga asserted.