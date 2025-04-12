Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Ruto to Sifuna: Tread Carefully or Be Disciplined’

The President elaborated that he wields the powers to push for disciplinary measures against even as an outsider of the opposition outfit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna traded barbs during the funeral of George Oduor, a long-time aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga, in Siaya County.

The dispute centered on the government’s alleged interference with a play performed by Butere Girls High School, titled Echoes of War.​

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sifuna took the opportunity to publicly address President Ruto, expressing his dissatisfaction with the actions of certain government officials towards the students involved in the play.

“Mr. President, Bishop has told us here that your work is very difficult, and I agree with him; sometimes I wonder how you sleep. But there are times, Mr. President, as the Swahili say ‘mwiba wa kujitakia hauwambiwi pole’There are people in your government whose keep making mistakes,” he said.

The Nairobi Senator didn’t not desist from telling the President to read the riot act to those involved saying they are making his government more unpopular by the day.

“Now, if all this drama we’ve seen in Nakuru, where students are prohibited from performing, tear-gassed, or expelled… that’s a self-inflicted wound. Those responsible for making your work harder, read them the riot act because we know your job is tough don’t make it harder,”he said.

In response, President Ruto warned  Sifuna’s urging him to watch his trajectory and refrain from loudly castigating cognizant that he’s a founder member of ODM and can choose to take radical measures against him.

“I have heard Sifuna speaking forcefully. When you talk about my matters, come slowly Sifuna, know that I am the founder of ODM, so proceed cautiously,”the President said,

The President elaborated that he wields the powers to push for disciplinary measures against even as an outsider of the opposition outfit.

“We started this thing. And you know, if you push me too much, I will convene a meeting of ODM’s founding members… if we convene that meeting to discipline you, those of us who started the party. So let’s proceed cautiously,”President Ruto remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Within ODM, Sifuna has advocated for the party to maintain its identity and not merely align as a supportive faction of the ruling administration.

He has cautioned against compromising the party’s principles, emphasizing the importance of constructive criticism over sycophantic praise.

Senator Sifuna has actively questioned and challenged government policies and programs that he deems ineffective.

His interventions in Senate committees have sometimes led to heated exchanges with government officials raising concerns on his commitment to the broad-based government agreement.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Atwoli Condemns Politicization of Students Amid Butere Girls’ Drama Festival Controversy

Atwoli insisted that politics should be kept off educational environments to protect children's rights and focus on their learning.​

3 hours ago

Top stories

Oburu Odinga urges Critics to Hold Off on ‘Ruto Must Go’ Calls Until 2027

The Siaya Senator warned that removal of President before the conclusion of his term will only result to anarchy and chaos in the country.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Amisi dismisses concerns over IEBC Chair, urges focus on mass voter mobilization

He urged political leaders and citizens to shift their energy toward uniting Kenyans and mobilizing the electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

5 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kagwe warns miraa cartels amid farmer exploitation

CS Kagwe condemned the unethical practices of certain traders who have been buying miraa from Kenyan farmers at as low as Sh200 per kilogram...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC sues to have Butere Girls perform ‘Echoes of War’

KHRC argues that blocking the performance violates the students’ rights to freedom of expression, opinion, and information.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of GSU officer buried in Church compound seek govt help to exhume him

On Friday, the family of the deceased and Opapo residents engaged the Rongo police in a running battle when they stormed the church to...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We need urgent reforms at TSC, Junet says

Junet criticized the TSC leadership, citing concerns over stalled teacher promotions and a lack of new teacher recruitment.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCJ Mwilu urges judicial officers to uphold fairness, independence and integrity

The DCJ called on Magistrates and Kadhis to abide by their oath of office that mandates them to dispense justice without any fear, favour...

8 hours ago