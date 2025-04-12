Ruto to Sifuna: Tread Carefully or Be Disciplined’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna traded barbs during the funeral of George Oduor, a long-time aide to ODM leader Raila Odinga, in Siaya County.

The dispute centered on the government’s alleged interference with a play performed by Butere Girls High School, titled Echoes of War.​

Sifuna took the opportunity to publicly address President Ruto, expressing his dissatisfaction with the actions of certain government officials towards the students involved in the play.

“Mr. President, Bishop has told us here that your work is very difficult, and I agree with him; sometimes I wonder how you sleep. But there are times, Mr. President, as the Swahili say ‘mwiba wa kujitakia hauwambiwi pole’There are people in your government whose keep making mistakes,” he said.

The Nairobi Senator didn’t not desist from telling the President to read the riot act to those involved saying they are making his government more unpopular by the day.

“Now, if all this drama we’ve seen in Nakuru, where students are prohibited from performing, tear-gassed, or expelled… that’s a self-inflicted wound. Those responsible for making your work harder, read them the riot act because we know your job is tough don’t make it harder,”he said.

In response, President Ruto warned Sifuna’s urging him to watch his trajectory and refrain from loudly castigating cognizant that he’s a founder member of ODM and can choose to take radical measures against him.

“I have heard Sifuna speaking forcefully. When you talk about my matters, come slowly Sifuna, know that I am the founder of ODM, so proceed cautiously,”the President said,

The President elaborated that he wields the powers to push for disciplinary measures against even as an outsider of the opposition outfit.

“We started this thing. And you know, if you push me too much, I will convene a meeting of ODM’s founding members… if we convene that meeting to discipline you, those of us who started the party. So let’s proceed cautiously,”President Ruto remarked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Within ODM, Sifuna has advocated for the party to maintain its identity and not merely align as a supportive faction of the ruling administration.

He has cautioned against compromising the party’s principles, emphasizing the importance of constructive criticism over sycophantic praise.

Senator Sifuna has actively questioned and challenged government policies and programs that he deems ineffective.

His interventions in Senate committees have sometimes led to heated exchanges with government officials raising concerns on his commitment to the broad-based government agreement.