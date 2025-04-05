Ruto to concede defeat and return to farming if voted out in 2027

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 5 – President William Ruto says he will concede defeat and return to farming if the Kenyan electorate votes him out in the next General Election, slated for 2027.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Othaya Modern Market in Nyeri County, Ruto highlighted key achievements, including agricultural reforms, the streamlining of the Competency-Based Curriculum, and the expansion of the road network.

“I want to say that I am fully aware that I must meet the development expectations set by Kenyans, and I have no intention of failing. However, if Kenyans vote me out, I am ready to go back home and engage in farming,” said Ruto.

His remarks come at a time when opposition leaders, including his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, have stated that their mission is to ensure his removal from office.

The President expressed confidence that Kenyans would re-elect him due to his development initiatives, which he believes will transform the fortunes of the country.

“I have done a lot to improve the production and marketing of cash crops, especially coffee and tea. I have also initiated many projects in roads, electricity, and other areas that will improve the lives of the people. So, I am confident I will win back my seat,” said Ruto.

The President told his competitors that the Kenyan electorate will choose their next representatives based on their development projects.

During the tour, the President announced several benefits for the people of Nyeri, including electricity, roads, and markets.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga Mutahi, a key ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, praised the President for taking the initiative to visit the region and affirmed that he is welcome back whenever he wishes.

“Your Excellency, we are happy you are here. But when we look at your record, we can see you still have 45 more visits pending,” he said.

“Whenever you visit, we have been the recipients of good things, such as the stadium here, whose construction had stalled for the past 7 years. I can also attest to the ongoing Affordable Housing Project and the construction of a modern market at Field Marshal. We encourage you to keep coming back and bringing development with you,” he added.

Nyeri County is considered the political stronghold of former Deputy President Gachagua, who has been vocal in accusing President Ruto of orchestrating his impeachment in October 2024.

Gachagua was impeached on charges, including abuse of office and tribalism.