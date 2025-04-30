Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto says NSSF to hit trillion shillings mark by 2027

The President explained that when he came to office in 2022, Kenyans were contributing as low as KSh200 to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) monthly. This payment was introduced in 1966. For close to 60 years, NSSF had collected KSh320 billion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Kenya has taken bold steps to encourage a culture of saving among citizens for economic prosperity, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that when he came to office in 2022, Kenyans were contributing as low as KSh200 to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) monthly. This payment was introduced in 1966. For close to 60 years, NSSF had collected KSh320 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But in 2023, the government introduced a contribution of 6 per cent of an employee’s salary a month with employers paying a similar amount.

Consequently, an extra KSh280 billion has been saved since the measure was introduced in 2023, President Ruto disclosed. By the end of this year, Kenya will have doubled the KSh320 billion saved at NSSF for 60 years.

By 2027, savings at NSSF will hit KSh1 trillion, President Ruto pointed out.

“I promised Kenyans that I would change our savings culture and this is what I am doing because of the bold reforms we have implemented to transform our country,” he said.

Speaking during the installation of the second Chancellor of The Cooperative University of Kenya, Dr Bernard Chitunga, in Karen, Nairobi, President Ruto said savings are key to economic prosperity of any nation.

“Savings are a very important component of any country’s progress,” he said.

He regretted Kenya’s savings is between 10 and 12 per cent as a ratio of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while in China savings are at 55 per cent of GDP.

Uganda and Tanzania, President Ruto said, have bigger savings as percentages of GDP.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Targets $4.5 Billion Fodder Market in Landmark Investment Push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Kenya has begun laying the foundation for a long-term solution to its feed and fodder crisis, with a new...

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MKU Heightens Research for Malaria on Expectant mothers

According to the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, the program dubbed as Africa meets Bavaria, is aimed at fostering a vibrant research culture...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Raise Alarm Over Suspected Manipulation of Betting Winnings

According to lawmakers, while the volume of money staked by punters has been steadily rising,reflected in a sharp increase in excise duty collections, taxes...

1 hour ago

Headlines

PS Omollo exudes confidence in Homa Bay preparations to host Madaraka Day

HOMA BAY, Kenya Apr 30 – Interior Cabinet Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has lauded the progress made in Homa Bay as it prepares to...

2 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Court to rule on Waititu’s bail pending appeal on May 8

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption-related charges. The court, however, gave him an alternative option to...

3 hours ago

crime

Ex-Police Commissioner, Two Others Granted Bail in Farmhand Murder Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – Retired Commissioner of Police Michael Mbugua and two co-accused persons have been granted cash bail of 100,000 Shillings each...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru-Kabarak road closed after a sinkhole appears following heavy rains

The sinkhole is on the road side at National Filling in London area of Nakuru Town West Sub-County.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders all police officers at protests to wear uniforms and not conceal their faces

The ruling follows a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya where it sued an officer aleged to be behind the the death...

6 hours ago