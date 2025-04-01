Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto.

County News

Ruto says he refused Gachagua’s Sh10B Blackmail

The President, who is in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of fabricating crises. He disclosed that the former DP demanded Ksh10 billion to “resolve issues” in Mt. Kenya, leveraging threats against him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – President William Ruto has for the first time addressed the impeachment of his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, revealing that Gachagua tried to blackmail him into handing over Ksh10 billion or face being a one-term president.

Speaking from Sagana State Lodge on Monday night, Ruto said Gachagua’s downfall was self-inflicted, blaming him for creating conflicts with officials and MPs instead of focusing on his duties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every time until I got tired,” Ruto said.

The President, who is in Central Kenya for a five-day tour, dismissed concerns over political tensions in the region, accusing Gachagua of fabricating crises. He disclosed that the former DP demanded Ksh10 billion to “resolve issues” in Mt. Kenya, leveraging threats against him.

“I refused when he asked me for Ksh10 billion, saying that if I didn’t give him the money, I would be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly shielded from impeachment when leaders sought his removal for intimidation, but at some point, I gave up,” Ruto said.

Gachagua was impeached in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism. Ruto later appointed Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.

Despite the fallout, Ruto exuded confidence in his deep-rooted support in Mt. Kenya, downplaying the impact of Gachagua’s removal.

“I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts,” he said.

Ruto dismissed Gachagua’s claims that his administration had neglected the region, citing infrastructure projects launched under his leadership.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have heard some leaders claim that I have done nothing. But I was the one who started the road project from Marua, passing through Wamunyoro, where this same critic resides,” he said, in a veiled attack on Gachagua.

The President also took a swipe at former Attorney General Justin Muturi, accusing him of incompetence.

“He was incompetent, and that can be confirmed by various government departments. When I moved him to the Cabinet, he absconded meetings,” Ruto said.

Muturi, who has openly criticised Ruto, previously demanded action over the abductions of youths after his own son was allegedly taken by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Gachagua Fires Back

Following Ruto’s remarks, Gachagua hit back in a scathing response on X (formerly Twitter), calling the President a “pathological liar” and accusing him of misleading Kenyans.

“I am now convinced more than ever before that pathological lying is a mental disorder,” Gachagua wrote.

“The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies. I weep for my country, Kenya.”

Ruto’s visit comes amid growing political unrest in Mt. Kenya, where Gachagua has positioned himself as the region’s opposition leader. The former DP has accused Ruto of taking credit for projects initiated under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua’s impeachment sparked backlash in the region, which overwhelmingly backed Ruto in 2022. Since then, discontent has grown, with sections of the electorate vowing not to support Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite appointing Kindiki, Ruto has struggled to consolidate support in Mt. Kenya. Kindiki, from Tharaka Nithi, hails from a county often viewed as less influential in regional politics.

During his tour, Ruto will inspect and launch multi-billion-shilling projects in infrastructure, housing, electricity, water, and industrial development. Among them is the inspection of modern fresh produce markets aimed at benefiting small-scale traders.

He is scheduled to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones, and unveil new initiatives across Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu counties.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Ruto Breaks Silence on Gachagua’s Impeachment as He Embarks on Mt. Kenya Tour

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials, including bloggers like Dennis Itumbi. I had to intervene every...

11 hours ago

County News

President Ruto arrives in Sagana to start Central Kenya tour

NAIROBI, Kenya March 31 – President William Ruto has arrived in Sagana to start his five-day development tour of the Mt. Kenya region. The...

13 hours ago

County News

Ruto Faces Mt. Kenya Revolt as He Embarks on High-Stakes Development Tour

Since the impeachment, the Mt. Kenya region has largely rebelled against Ruto, vowing not to support his re-election bid in 2027.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto lines up project launches in 5-day tour of restive Central Kenya

The draft itinerary shows that among the projects the President will engage with are road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, electricity connectivity, and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Demand pay from those molizing you to attend Ruto rallies: Gachagua tells Mt Kenya bloc

Gachagua claimed that Ruto’s visit would bring no tangible benefits to the region and urged locals to take advantage of the money offered for...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua faults Gen Kahariri for standing in the way of ‘Ruto Must Go’ crusaders

Karua emphasized that the public’s calls for President Ruto’s resignation— commonly expressed in the slogan “Ruto Must Go”— constitute legitimate political feedback that the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Mt Kenya to shun disunity as he pacifies region ahead of Ruto tour

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Kindiki clarified that the visit is not a political maneuver but rather a commitment to fulfilling pre-election promises aimed...

5 days ago

Top stories

Raila, Karua clash over broad-based government arrangement

The two, who were running mates in the 2022 General Election, met on Tuesday at the funeral of Julius Laban in Tharaka Nithi County.

5 days ago