Ruto Rejects Political Motive Claims in Mt Kenya Tour, Reaffirms Development Agenda

CHUKA, Kenya April 5 – President William Ruto has dismissed claims that his development tour of the Mt Kenya region was politically motivated, insisting that public engagement on development is a constitutional obligation.

“The Constitution makes it mandatory that in everything we do, we must engage the public,” he said.

Speaking during his tour of Embu and Tharaka-Nithi counties, the President said the time for politics would come, at which point leaders would don their party colours and engage in campaigns. He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and Members of Parliament.

Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to actively contribute to the country’s development agenda and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on the promises he made during the 2022 elections.

“My job is to unite the country and harness our collective energy for inclusive national development. That is the job you gave me, and I will do it diligently,” he said.

During the tour, the President said the government is constructing 27,000 housing units for police officers under the Affordable Housing Programme to provide decent homes for security personnel. He also announced a review of their terms of service and salaries, with Phase One of the salary increase already rolled out.

“The aim is to boost morale among officers so they can serve citizens better and safeguard life and property,” he said.

On higher education, Dr Ruto said the government has implemented reforms to resolve financial crises in universities, ensuring institutions no longer operate under distress.

“Education is the greatest equaliser. Financially stable universities will provide learners with the best opportunities to realise their potential,” he said.

The President pledged to complete the accident-prone Nithi Bridge before 2027 to enhance road safety and save lives.

He also reiterated his administration’s resolve to dismantle cartels in the coffee sector, saying farmers must fully benefit from their labour.

In Embu County’s Mbeere South Constituency, the President launched the Kamburu Dam Water Supply Project, which includes the construction of an intake, a treatment plant, and 26km of pipelines. The KSh789 million project is expected to benefit 88,000 residents with water for domestic use and irrigation.

He also commissioned a tuition complex at Tharaka University and inspected the KSh60 million Gatunga Market, which will house more than 200 traders.

In Chogoria town, Maara Constituency, he assessed progress on the construction of a KSh112 million modern market.

In Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County, the President handed over 60 housing units at Chuka Police Station and inspected the KSh290 million Chuka Modern Market, which will host over 350 traders. He also laid the foundation stone for the 385-unit Chuka Public Works Affordable Housing Project.

In Runyenjes, he launched the construction of the Huduma Digital Centre and broke ground for the Runyenjes Market, which will support 850 traders.

In Embu Town, President Ruto flagged off a KSh580 million last-mile electricity connectivity project set to connect 6,500 households. He also inspected the construction of the Embu modern market, which will accommodate 3,000 traders.

Deputy President Kindiki, who hails from the region, assured residents that all presidential directives issued during the tour would be implemented promptly.

“My role as Deputy President is to ensure the President’s instructions are followed as his principal assistant,” he said.

Governor Muthomi Njuki urged the President to ignore claims that the region does not support him, praising the appointment of Kindiki as Deputy President and urging Ruto to retain him through to 2032.

Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene echoed his sentiments, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration has delivered tangible development in the region.