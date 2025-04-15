Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the "praise-singing bandwagon" for the current administration/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Raila loyalists slam defiant Orengo over ‘hostile’ remarks

During the funeral of Odinga’s aide, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the “praise-singing bandwagon” for the current administration.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 15 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has come under fire from residents of Kisumu, who accuse him of undermining both President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking under the banner of the Kisumu Progressive Movement, the locals criticized Governor Orengo’s remarks during the burial of George Oduor, a long-serving bodyguard to Raila, on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They termed his statements as unnecessary and ill-timed.

Micah Herbart, a member of the movement, said President Ruto and Raila have come together in the spirit of national unity, and Orengo’s comments were both disrespectful and divisive.

“President Ruto and Raila have joined forces to unite the country. It was inappropriate for the Governor to use a burial platform to issue such remarks,” said Herbart.

During the funeral, Governor Orengo stated that he would not join the “praise-singing bandwagon” for the current administration.

His remarks, according to Herbart, were “unpalatable” and unbecoming of a host governor, especially at a solemn event.

The group believes Orengo’s statements were driven by jealousy, citing the recent appointment of Opiyo Wandayi and John Mbadi—both from the Luo community—into key positions in government.

They emphasized that the Luo community feels more included under the current administration than ever before.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When the government is working with the Luo nation, we have no reason to oppose it. We are all taxpayers, and we share the national ethos of inclusivity and shared prosperity,” said Herbart.

They defended Raila Odinga’s decision to collaborate with President Ruto, stating that Orengo should give them space to focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

Jardon Junior, another member of the group, criticized Orengo’s political style, calling it outdated and detrimental to development.

“Governor Orengo’s confrontational politics are a relic of the past. We want progress, not rhetoric that has previously cost the lives of our youth,” he said.

Junior added that unity under President Ruto and Raila’s leadership is essential for implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which he believes will guarantee peace and inclusivity across the country.

“The full implementation of the NADCO report will ensure a safe and politically stable country for all Kenyans,” he noted.

The group pledged their continued support for President Ruto’s administration, both now and in the 2027 General Election.

“President Ruto has shown he is a friend to the Luo community. We will stand with him and support him at the ballot,” they declared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Smiles for partially blind granny in Homabay as she is gifted a brand new house

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 15 – Widows from Ng’uono Onyalo and Ombek Aswekra in West Kasipul had their turn to enjoy empowering Empowerment sessions...

35 minutes ago

Sports

Ruto urges football managers to match athletic sucess

The President called on football officials to end managerial issues that have long plagued the sport, stunting its growth for years.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Four Plead Guilty in Landmark Ant Smuggling Case as Kenya Cracks Down on Biopiracy

The accused – two Belgians, a Vietnamese national, and a Kenyan – admitted to attempting to illegally export the giant African harvester ant (Messor...

3 hours ago

crime

Gachagua demands security boost, claims his life and family in danger

In a letter addressed to President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Gachagua alleged that there have been attempts to attack...

5 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly to okay appointment of five Principal Secretary nominees

State House said the changes made on March 20 are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy,...

5 hours ago

crime

Suspect linked to Sh49 million fraud to remanded until April 22

Preliminary investigations reveal that he gained unauthorized access to a company trading as Jambo Pay and accessed the funds through the client portal.

7 hours ago

Headlines

Prosecution to give details in live Queen Ant Trafficking Case

The prosecution is expected to present the facts of a case involving two Belgians, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan who pleaded guilty to...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gender CS nominee Hanna Cheptumo Proposes the Relocation of Gender Desks to Hospitals for better support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has proposed relocating gender-based violence (GBV) reporting desks from police...

22 hours ago