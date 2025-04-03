Ruto pledges Sh800mn for completion of stalled J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – President William Ruto has pledged Sh800 million support to the Nyandarua County Government for the completion of the stalled J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

Speaking during his third tour of the Mount Kenya region, President Ruto underscored the government’s commitment to the modernization of the Hospital Complex

“I have directed the national government to complete the project within one year, ensuring that all necessary equipment is installed and that the residents of Nyandarua County receive the full support they need,” President Ruto noted.

Ruto said that the National Government will allocate Sh1.6 billion for the installation of modern lighting systems to the 1014 residents in Nyandarua County.

The head of state further announced the gazettement of Nyandarua University with the student registration process set to commence in September.

“This institution will cater to the growing demand for higher education in the region, offering a variety of courses aimed at equipping youth with skills to thrive in the competitive job market,” he stated.

President Ruto also proposed the construction of a new stadium in the region stating that it will provide a venue for sporting activities and foster talent development.

The project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to revitalize the sports sector and support the youth in realizing their full potential.

The proposed projects are expected to have a long-term impact, while improving access to essential services such as quality education and healthcare in Nyandarua County.