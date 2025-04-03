Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges Sh800mn for completion of stalled J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital

President Ruto underscored the government’s commitment to the modernization of the Hospital Complex

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – President William Ruto has pledged Sh800 million support to the Nyandarua County Government for the completion of the stalled J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

Speaking during his third tour of the Mount Kenya region, President Ruto underscored the government’s commitment to the modernization of the Hospital Complex

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have directed the national government to complete the project within one year, ensuring that all necessary equipment is installed and that the residents of Nyandarua County receive the full support they need,” President Ruto noted.

Ruto said that the National Government will allocate Sh1.6 billion for the installation of modern lighting systems to the 1014 residents in Nyandarua County. 

The head of state further announced the gazettement of Nyandarua University with the student registration process set to commence in September.

“This institution will cater to the growing demand for higher education in the region, offering a variety of courses aimed at equipping youth with skills to thrive in the competitive job market,” he stated.

President Ruto also proposed the construction of a new stadium in the region stating that it will provide a venue for sporting activities and foster talent development.

The project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to revitalize the sports sector and support the youth in realizing their full potential.

The proposed projects are expected to have a long-term impact, while improving access to essential services such as quality education and healthcare in Nyandarua County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s longtime aide George Oduor to be buried on Friday next week

Oduor who has been Raila's private bodyguard for over three decades passed on at a Nairobi hospital.

12 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya boosts support for children with disabilities

Kenya in 2024 enacted the Persons with Disabilities National Policy (2024), a comprehensive framework aimed at creating equal opportunities for children with disabilities. The...

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya banking on AGOA window to dodge Trump tariffs

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Wednesday argued Kenya could still export tariff-free to the US until September 30 when the current AGOA...

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: My Loyalty Is to President Ruto and His Development Agenda

Kindiki emphasized that his primary responsibility is to ensure the President’s agenda is implemented effectively and without delay.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University issues redundancy notice to UASU as it moves to cut down on lecturers

According to the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor Kiplagat Kotut, this has created a difficult operating environment making it a challenge for the University to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK denounces Kanja’s attendance or President Ruto’s Kieni rally

LSK President Faith Odhiambo expressed concern over the Inspector-General’s participation, terming it an egregious violation of constitutional and legal provisions that govern the National...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to visit scene of Tob Cohen murder as case against Wairimu kicks off

Wairimu who is Cohen's, widow is accused of murdering her husband on July 19, 2019.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Cabinet Secretary nominees Geoffrey Ruku and Hannah Cheptumo to face parliamentary approval on April 14

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge invited members of the public to submit comments in support or against the suitability of the two...

2 hours ago