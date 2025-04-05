Ruto leads nation in mourning top lawyer Pheroze Nowrojee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya Apr 6, – President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the passing of Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, a revered human rights defender and one of Kenya’s most distinguished legal minds.

Nowrojee, who passed away on Saturday, was widely celebrated for his lifelong commitment to justice, constitutionalism, and the defence of human rights. His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the political divide, the legal fraternity, and civil society.

In his tribute, President Ruto described Nowrojee as a “decorated constitutional lawyer and veteran defender of human rights,” noting that he was “admired for his unfailing graciousness, erudition and solidarity with the ordinary citizen.”

“With his death, the nation has lost a brilliant legal mind who has made undeniable positive contributions to the development of our vibrant democracy and human rights culture,” the President said, while extending his condolences to Nowrojee’s family and loved ones.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who worked alongside Nowrojee in the pro-democracy movement, said: “His passing marks the end of a historic era and leaves a gap that will be almost impossible to fill.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen paid tribute to Nowrojee as “a towering figure in the Kenyan and East African legal landscape,” whose unwavering voice in defence of human rights inspired generations of lawyers.

Rarieda MP and advocate Dr Otiende Amolo described him as “a quintessential advocate who presented the best in court advocacy,” while veteran lawyer and former MP Gitobu Imanyara said: “What a loss to the legal profession and to this country.”

The Law Society of Kenya remembered him as “one of the most eminent legal minds and moral beacons of our time,” honouring his legacy as a teacher, mentor, poet, and steadfast defender of justice.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka added: “Pheroze’s life was a fitting example of dedication to service… He set the bar.”

Nowrojee’s influence extended beyond Kenya, with his work shaping constitutional and human rights jurisprudence across East Africa. He mentored generations of legal practitioners and played a central role in the country’s democratic evolution.

His passing marks the end of an era—and the loss of a voice that consistently stood on the side of justice and the people.