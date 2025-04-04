Ruto, Guterres discuss strengthening UN support for Haiti and DRC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – President William Ruto held a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

A dispatch from State House Kenya states that Ruto said Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s continued support for the mission.

This comes days after two Kenyan police officers in Haiti were seriously injured in clashes with gangs, adding to the mission’s growing list of casualties as it faces increasingly frequent attacks.

Kenya has deployed 800 police officers to Haiti since June of last year.

The National Police Service suffered its first fatality in February, and another Kenyan officer has been missing since last week after his team was ambushed by armed gangs.

State House Kenya reports that Ruto used the opportunity to appeal to the UN for support of the joint EAC-SADC regional efforts in implementing the roadmap for peace in eastern DRC.