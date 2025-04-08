Connect with us

Headlines

Ruto, Gachagua pay tribute Janet Marania’s as Advocate for Disability Rights

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – President William Ruto has joined other leaders in mourning the death of former Kajiado County Woman Representative, Janet Marina.

He described Janet as a selfless team player and an inspiring role model who motivated many to pursue their dreams, despite her humble beginnings.

“Teyiaa was a passionate and distinguished public servant who served her people with dedication. She was a selfless team player and an inspiring role model who motivated many to pursue their dreams, despite humble beginnings,” Ruto stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, for his part, said Janet — who they served together with in the 12th Parliament — will be remembered for her tireless advocacy for the rights of People Living with Disabilities.

Gachagua recalled that the former MP exemplified resilience and a powerful spirit, noting that nothing can stop a great soul from realizing their dreams.

He praised her journey from working as a social worker to becoming a Member of Parliament, despite the challenges she faced due to a childhood disability.

“Her contribution in Kajiado County on what hails our communities speak volumes on her resolve, especially speaking and advocating for the people living with disabilities will remain in our hearts as a people. She has left a big gap in our Nation,” Gachagua said.

