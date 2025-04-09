Ruto, Gachagua allies clash at burial of Mathira women choir chairlady Muchiru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi was forced to cut short his speech during a burial in Mathira after mourners attacked him after he hit out at former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Trouble for the youthful MP allied to President William Ruto started when he said that Gachagua had neglected the deceased Ann Muchiru who was the chairlady of the Mathira women dancers.

At this juncture mourners irked by his remarks attacked him forcing his security detail to whisk him away.

The burial ceremony was halted for close to an hour and at some point, the mourners chanted victory songs.

A heavy contingent of police officers was deployed to preempt any further confrontation.

Earlier, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Mulango and women representative Gacheri Maina had addressed the mourners without any issues.

Speaking to the press after normalcy was restored Gacheri and Mulango accused Wamumbi of bringing politics to the ceremony to his detriment.

“We had come here to mourn and had not talked about politics. However, when wamumbi rose to speak he introduced politics and that is why mourners got angry and comforted him ” said Mulango.

Wamumbi accused the duo of being sent by Gachagua to disrupt the event.

“It’s true that Gachagua had neglected Muchiru and I had to come for her rescue with her son he should know that we are not supporting him as people of Mathira ” said Wamumbi.

Several mourners lost their property including shoes during the commotion.