Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto addressing a crowd at Ngarachi Comprehensive School, Laikipia County on April 1, 2025.

Headlines

Ruto expected in Meru and Kirinyaga on Day Two of Mount Kenya tour

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – President William Ruto’s five-day tour of Mt. Kenya enters day two with visits to Meru and Kirinyaga counties.

His itinerary includes Maua, Kiburi, Nkuene, Ahiti Ndomba, and Kagio Town, where he will address residents and launch projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yesterday, Ruto urged leaders to prioritize development over populist politics, calling for unity amid regional tensions.

“I want to assure people of this region that am not mad to sideline you. I know you voted for me through your own willingness and as such am liable in ensuring that this region does not lag behind in development but I will not engage in politics that propagates idle talk, conflict and deception,” said Ruto.

The Head of State challenged the residents to hold him personally responsible for the lack of development projects in the regions.

“I am not a drunkard neither am I confused. I know what am doing, I know that if I do not deliver on what we agreed in 2022, you will vote me out. I am going to amaze you with I will strive to achieve,” said Ruto.

Ruto defended his move to form a broad based government saying divisive politics based of tribal or regional lines has no space in the country.

“No community, county, or region will be sidelined by the Broad-Based Government. We are going to walk together to make our country more inclusive, prosperous, and better for all of us.”he said when he addressed residents of Nanyuki town.

Despite earlier concerns over hostility following his fallout with his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, he received a warm welcome.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nyeri Governor Kahiga praised President Ruto for bringing development projects to Nyeri County and the larger Mt Kenya region.

“Let no one tell you not to visit Nyeri; come as many times as you can. We looked for this government, and we are in to stay,” he said in Kieni

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves manslaughter charges against ‘Body by Design’ Clinic proprietors over patient’s death

Kananu died in October last year after a botched operation at Omnicare Medical Limited, also known as Body by Design Kabarsiran Avenue in Nairobi.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Kenya Railways Boss Over 19-Year Delay in Retiree Payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – A parliamentary oversight committee has summoned Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Philip Mainga to explain the 19-year delay...

13 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda’s envoy to Kenya urges global action against hate speech at symposium marking 31st commemoration of the Tutsi genocide

Ngoga urged global leaders to adopt proactive measures to prevent genocide and discrimination.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC CEO Clashes with House Committee Over Recruit List Submission

Committee Vice Chairperson Charles Were insisted that the names must be presented for verification.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi hands over Public service docket to Mudavadi

President William Ruto dismissed Muturi on March 26, following a fallout over the abduction of his son by the National Intelligence Service in June...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale commits to full implementation of Universal Health Coverage

According to Duale, there have been individuals and institutions that were benefiting under the defunct NHIF that are derailing the uptake of the Social...

17 hours ago

County News

Kitui suspect in possession of police, NYS uniforms arrested

The haul also included three jungle belts, two pairs of APS trousers, three black berets, three jungle t-shirts, and four pairs of green socks.

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

AU deploys panel of the Wise to Mediate South Sudan Crisis

The AUC said that the decision to deploy a mediation team to Juba, follows direct talks between the AU Chairperson and South Sudanese President...

18 hours ago