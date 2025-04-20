Ruto defends broad-based pact with Raila amid betrayal claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – President William Ruto has defended his cooperation deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga, stating he is unapologetic about the political truce and dismissed accusations of betrayal from hardline allies on both sides.

Speaking during an interdenominational Easter service in Ntulele, Narok County, the President said the unity deal is in the national interest and aimed at ensuring political stability, economic recovery, and institutional reforms.

“I make no apologies for unity. It cannot be that our religious leaders preach unity but others condemn us when we unite,” Ruto said to applause from the crowd.

Ruto’s remarks come in the wake of growing discontent among some members of his ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance, who view the unity pact with Raila as a betrayal of their electoral mandate.

On the opposition side, several Azimio loyalists including ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo have remained uncommitted.

But the President insisted that his collaboration with the former Prime Minister is rooted in shared values and a mutual desire to strengthen governance and national cohesion.

The unity pact, formalized in March, resulted in a bipartisan approach to the coposition of Parliamentary committees with Raila’s allies replacing Ruto men seen as rebels. Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

The deal that has seen a thaw in previously frosty relations between the executive and opposition leadership saw key UDA MPs lose out committee leadership slots.

Despite skepticism, President Ruto maintained that the handshake is a strategic move guided by his administration’s commitment to peace, progress, and inclusive governance.